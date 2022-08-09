ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2

Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fast Company

Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast

Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Healthcare#Bausch Health Companies
CNBC

Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%

Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
WWD

Olaplex Surpasses Wall Street Estimates, but Shares Fall

Click here to read the full article. Hair care brand Olaplex beat Wall Street estimates in its latest round of earnings, but this was not enough to stop shares ending the day down almost 10 percent. The Santa Barbara, California-based company saw net sales increase 38.6 percent to $210.9 million in the second quarter, rising 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 35.2 percent internationally. This was almost $10 million more than analysts had been expecting.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Professional made up...
RETAIL
CNBC

Supermarket group Ahold lifted by better-than-expected results

Dutch retail group Ahold Delhaize said it was ditching the IPO plan due to unfavourable market conditions. It said it would revisit a potential listing of e-commerce platform Bol.com at a later date. Bol.com boosted sales during the pandemic but reported a 2.1% dip in online sales in the second...
RETAIL
Reuters

CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Website Creator Wix.com to Cut Costs Amid Slower Global Growth

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs by $150 million a year to compensate for a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar, which has weighed on revenue. Under a three-year plan, Wix said it would take comprehensive...
INTERNET
Reuters

Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens

Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: ‘Winter may be longer’ because unicorns won’t accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader

Hey, folks! A quick word on pitching. If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. There’s more info about how to submit your deck here. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help! —Christine and Haje.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy