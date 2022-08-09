Read full article on original website
Coinbase posts $1.1 billion loss, falling revenue in Q2
Coinbase released its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon, posting a loss of $1.1 billion on revenue of $803 million; both figures fell short of analyst expectations, and are below what the company posted in the first quarter of the year. The results also amount to the second consecutive quarterly loss...
This Evergreen Dividend Stock Could Soon Get Even Sweeter
3M's upcoming spinoffs might lead it to be more efficient and focused.
Fast Company
Despite strong user spending, Bumble sees a drop in revenue forecast
Bumble users are spending more on the namesake app as singles return to their pre-pandemic habits. The dating company, which owns Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, reported 2Q revenue of $220.5 million, up 18% year over year and just over Wall Street’s expectations. The Bumble app specifically brought in $169.6 million in revenue, which is up 33% from the same quarter a year ago.
CNBC
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC
Roblox misses on top and bottom, shares dip 12%
Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported 52.2 million average daily active users, about a million shy of the StreetAccount consensus. Roblox reported results on Tuesday that missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Here's how the company...
A2 Milk's hopes to sell baby food in U.S. curdled, shares plunge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd (ATM.NZ) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deferred its request to sell infant milk formula products in the United States, sending its shares down more than 12%.
CNBC
New York Times stock jumps after activist investor ValueAct reveals 6.7% stake
Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times. ValueAct purchased more than 11 million shares. The news sent shares of the media company soaring in afternoon trading. Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in the New York Times, according to an SEC filing...
TechCrunch
How investors can still get strong returns from late-stage tech startups
This year has proven that there is always risk in any investment, whether it’s a public stock or a private startup. While the last couple of years may have allowed many people to put on their blinders about those risks, ups and downs are natural and should be expected.
Olaplex Surpasses Wall Street Estimates, but Shares Fall
Click here to read the full article. Hair care brand Olaplex beat Wall Street estimates in its latest round of earnings, but this was not enough to stop shares ending the day down almost 10 percent. The Santa Barbara, California-based company saw net sales increase 38.6 percent to $210.9 million in the second quarter, rising 41.3 percent in the U.S. and 35.2 percent internationally. This was almost $10 million more than analysts had been expecting.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Professional made up...
CNBC
Supermarket group Ahold lifted by better-than-expected results
Dutch retail group Ahold Delhaize said it was ditching the IPO plan due to unfavourable market conditions. It said it would revisit a potential listing of e-commerce platform Bol.com at a later date. Bol.com boosted sales during the pandemic but reported a 2.1% dip in online sales in the second...
Aegon raises capital, cash flow forecasts in boost to shares
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) raised its forecasts for full-year operating capital generation and 2021-2023 free cash flow on Thursday after a quarterly earnings beat, lifting its shares more than 8%.
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
CAE shares slide as labor, supply woes hit profit
Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc (CAE.TO) shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business.
US News and World Report
Website Creator Wix.com to Cut Costs Amid Slower Global Growth
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs by $150 million a year to compensate for a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar, which has weighed on revenue. Under a three-year plan, Wix said it would take comprehensive...
Brazil's JBS Q2 profit falls almost 10%, but tops estimates
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world's largest meatpacker, posted an almost 10% drop in net profits, to $766 million, driven by the relative weakness of its U.S. beef and pork units in the second quarter, according to an earnings statement on Thursday.
CNBC
Allbirds 'dramatically' slows pace of new hires as loss widens
Allbirds cut its financial forecast for the year citing a slowdown in consumer spending. The sustainable shoe maker said it was slowing hiring as part of its efforts to cut costs. For the second quarter ended June 30, Allbirds said its revenue rose 15% from a year ago. Allbirds on...
US News and World Report
China Property Developers' Woes Cast Shadow Over Management Units
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's real estate crisis is casting a darkening cloud over governance and financial prospects of once highly valued property management companies, triggering a rout in their shares and making investors cautious. Already battered share prices have fallen a further 7% this month as investors have reacted...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: ‘Winter may be longer’ because unicorns won’t accept down rounds, says SoftBank leader
Hey, folks! A quick word on pitching. If you are starting your fundraising journey, apply to be part of the 2-minute life pitch practice on our TechCrunch Live series. If you’ve already raised some money, Haje is always on the lookout for pitch decks to feature as part of his Pitch Deck Teardown series on TechCrunch+. There’s more info about how to submit your deck here. If you have more questions about either, email Haje, and he may be able to help! —Christine and Haje.
Wall Street rally lifts Nasdaq 20% from low as inflation fears ebb
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Wednesday, putting the Nasdaq more than 20% above its June low, after U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes.
AIG exceeds profit estimates on strong underwriting gains
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit on Monday as a jump in underwriting income cushioned the blow from lower investment returns.
