Plug Power Q2 Earnings Takeaways: Revenue Miss, Cost Reduction Efforts, Focus On Becoming 'Category King' In Hydrogen Economy

Longeveron LGVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Longeveron missed estimated earnings by 17.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was down $23 thousand from the same period last...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO