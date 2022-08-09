ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

WCNC

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
Cadrene Heslop

South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
wach.com

Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
POLITICS
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
wpde.com

More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
COLUMBIA, SC

