Read full article on original website
Related
wach.com
South Carolina tax rebates coming for eligible taxpayers before end of year
WPDE — Some taxpayers could see a rebate before the end of the year. The South Carolina Dept. of Revenue (SCDOR) will issue close to one billion dollars in state tax rebates to those who have filed their 2021 SC Individual Income Tax returns by Oct. 17., which is the filing extension deadline.
wach.com
Many Midlands taxpayers to see rebates, extra money before the end of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s welcoming news for thousands here in the Midlands. Many can expect to see an extra sum of money in the near future. With the state’s department of revenue issuing close to a billion dollars in tax rebates before the year is up.
South Carolina Locals To Receive Stimulus Payments
Besides tax cuts, South Carolina will give out one-time payments. This money will help residents cope with the rising cost of food, gas, and expenses. The payouts are for later this year.
WCNC
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
wach.com
More than 5000 families wait for affordable housing in the Midlands amid market changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis seen across the Midlands, and even nation right now with affordable housing options. With Columbia Housing alone, more than 5000 families are on the waiting list for a home. And that’s only a fraction of people in need. “It took...
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
wach.com
Gov. McMaster sues Biden Administration's OSHA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster, along with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation announced a lawsuit and a motion for a preliminary injunction against the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). “South Carolina OSHA has run its own state plan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
1 South Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in South Carolina made the cut.
SC Attorney General wants investigation into spending practices in Richland One
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Attorney General Alan Wilson is urging Governor Henry McMaster to investigate the use of purchase cards in Columbia's Richland County School District One. Wilson's office sent the governor a letter requesting that he use his authority to engage the state's Inspector General to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
wpde.com
More people charged in connection with pandemic fraud scheme out of Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a superseding indictment, including more arrests, in a scheme that duped the federal government of $500,000 in pandemic funds, according to a court document. Federal documents show three more people have been charged. They're set to appear before a federal magistrate Wednesday afternoon for...
WJCL
911 dispatcher helps South Carolina woman when she unexpectedly goes into labor at home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Talk about a special delivery. A pregnant South Carolina woman unexpectedly went into labor while at home. The baby was coming too quick to make it to the hospital, but the birthing went well thanks to a 911 dispatcher. Shonda Fuller, 38 weeks pregnant, was giving...
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
Comments / 0