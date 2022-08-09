Read full article on original website
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed Former Browns 1st Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed former first-round pick Danny Shelton to strengthen their defensive line depth ahead of the 2022 season. Shelton was selected by the Browns with the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft. After three lackluster seasons in Cleveland, the former Washington standout bounced around the league with the Patriots, Lions and most recently the New York Giants.
Time to Schein: The Patriots Offense Is in For a TOUGH Season
Adam Schein explains why the New England Patriots' offense is going to struggle immensely throughout the 2022 season.
Bill Belichick Explains Patriots Offensive Gameplan Last Night
Last night, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots lost their preseason opener in a 23-21 defeat to the New York Giants. Throughout the loss, two offensive assistants — Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — took turns with offensive play calling duties. Belichick explained that the Patriots coaching...
Robert Griffin III Names "Key" To Chiefs Winning Super Bowl
For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's Super Bowl or bust every year they take the field. But with superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill leaving the squad earlier this offseason, the Chiefs have a tougher battle to a title this coming season. According to NFL analyst Robert Griffin...
Patriots experiment with 2 different play callers during preseason opener
The New England Patriots took a major gamble with their coaching staff this offseason, and their experimentation is continuing during the preseason. The Pats lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they didn’t replace him with a proper offensive coordinator. Instead, they have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge looking to split the role even though neither has offensive coordinator experience.
What to watch for in Patriots' preseason opener vs. Giants
FOXBORO -- After two weeks of training camp and a dozen practices of hitting each other, the Patriots get to set their sights on someone else on Thursday night. Football is back in New England, with the Patriots opening their preseason slate against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.We're still a month away from some real football, but we're getting closer. And Thursday night's preseason opener should give us somewhat of a glimpse of what is ahead.Unfortunately, not much has gone well or looked good in camp for the offense thus far. And we may not get our first look...
