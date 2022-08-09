Read full article on original website
Related
mychamplainvalley.com
Cuomo suing Attorney General over legal counsel denial
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Letita James for the denial of state-paid defense during his sexual harassment case. “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to pay for Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills,” James said in a statement posted to Twitter on...
mychamplainvalley.com
Push for HALT repeal after violence in correction facilities
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — With a rise in violence in correctional facilities, advocates and Republican lawmakers call to repeal the HALT Act. The bill was implemented in April and restricts the use of solitary confinement to 15 days in correctional facilities. According to the Vera Institute of Justice they...
mychamplainvalley.com
‘Community Gun Buyback’ hosted by NYS Attorney General & UPD
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Office of the New York Attorney General has announced that they have partnered with the Utica Police Department (UPD) to host a ‘Community Gun Buyback’ on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be located at the Utica Recreation Center at 220 Memorial...
mychamplainvalley.com
One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Hochul signs NY’s Green CHIP bill
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Just days after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer joined Governor Kathy Hochul in Albany to sign New York State’s $10 billion Green CHIPS bill. “What this is going to do is off set the cost of developing a semiconductor...
mychamplainvalley.com
Clark wins Democratic nomination for VT Attorney General
In the race to become Vermont’s next Attorney General, Democratic candidate Charity Clark beat out Rory Thibault with a resounding lead. Clark, who served as the Attorney General’s Chief of Staff under TJ Donovan for the last three and a half years, shared why she thinks she is the right person for the job.
mychamplainvalley.com
What to know before the polls close at 7 pm
For those who have not voted yet the Vermont Primary, there is still time before polling locations close at 7 pm. Here’s what know before you go to cast your ballot. If you are registering at the polls, Vermont requires a physical or photocopied version of one of the following:
Comments / 0