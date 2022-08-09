ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
NEWSBTC

The Best Exchanges to Cash Out Bitcoin

With over a thousand cryptocurrency exchanges available worldwide, deciding which one is the best, affordable, and scam-free to exchange your Bitcoin with can be confusing. Choosing an exchange isn’t an easy task. There are many factors to consider before using a particular exchange. You must first consider the following:
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
CoinDesk

‘Hey, Look, It’s a Monkey!’ Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Pokes Fun at Ape NFTs, Expresses Optimism About the Merge

Vitalik Buterin poked fun at the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built atop the Ethereum ecosystem he co-founded, and expressed optimism about the Merge, the impending fundamental overhaul of how the network is run. The original catalyst behind the creation of cryptocurrencies, Buterin noted, was social change....
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has decreased 3.0% over the past 24 hours to $8.15. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $8.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Benzinga

Over $46M In Assets Are Now Frozen At Troubled Crypto Firm Vauld

India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth more than $46 million of beleaguered crypto lending firm Vauld. The company suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform in July. While the ED is tasked by the Indian government to investigate serious financial crimes, it has not made a...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for BlackRock

BlackRock BLK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $756.43 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $675.00.
Benzinga

Benzinga

