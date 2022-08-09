Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Chief Sam Bankman-Fried Details New Collaboration With Social Media Giant Reddit for Payment Solutions
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says that the crypto exchange is bringing its payment solution to Reddit’s blockchain-based reputation system. In a new statement, Bankman-Fried says that Reddit and his firm have entered into a partnership to integrate FTX Pay into Community Points, the social media giant’s tokenized rewards program.
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum
What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
cryptobriefing.com
Metaverse, Web3 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at Metaweek in Dubai
After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place Sept. 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai. Dozens of Web3 Related Themes at Metaweek. As one of the world’s leading proponents of using cutting-edge tech...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
NEWSBTC
The Best Exchanges to Cash Out Bitcoin
With over a thousand cryptocurrency exchanges available worldwide, deciding which one is the best, affordable, and scam-free to exchange your Bitcoin with can be confusing. Choosing an exchange isn’t an easy task. There are many factors to consider before using a particular exchange. You must first consider the following:
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
NEWSBTC
Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple
America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
CoinDesk
‘Hey, Look, It’s a Monkey!’ Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Pokes Fun at Ape NFTs, Expresses Optimism About the Merge
Vitalik Buterin poked fun at the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built atop the Ethereum ecosystem he co-founded, and expressed optimism about the Merge, the impending fundamental overhaul of how the network is run. The original catalyst behind the creation of cryptocurrencies, Buterin noted, was social change....
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Cryptocurrency Internet Computer Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours
Internet Computer's ICP/USD price has decreased 3.0% over the past 24 hours to $8.15. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 1.0%, moving from $8.04 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for...
Over $46M In Assets Are Now Frozen At Troubled Crypto Firm Vauld
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen assets worth more than $46 million of beleaguered crypto lending firm Vauld. The company suspended withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform in July. While the ED is tasked by the Indian government to investigate serious financial crimes, it has not made a...
Ethereum Merge Date Gets Moved Up By 4 Days: Why The Change Is Significant
The highly-anticipated Merge event on the Ethereum ETH/USD blockchain has been moved ahead by four days. What Happened: Ethereum developer Angsar Dietrichs announced that the ETH developers had decided to bring forward the scheduled date of the merge from Sept. 19 to Sept. 15. Dietrichs noted that the decision was...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future
Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses. With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change. The stakes are high, and you may...
Expert Ratings for BlackRock
BlackRock BLK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, BlackRock has an average price target of $756.43 with a high of $860.00 and a low of $675.00.
Benzinga
