newsdaytonabeach.com
Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
click orlando
Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants
The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit
After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
fox35orlando.com
Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate
DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
flaglerlive.com
Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up
Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
flaglerlive.com
Stark Numbers on Palm Coast’s Unaffordable Housing Crisis Emerge Behind a Routine Presentation
A housing report Palm Coast government is required to submit to federal authorities every five years, presented to the City Council today, opens an alarming window into the city’s most dire housing needs and stresses for middle and lower-income residents. Most startlingly: 18 percent of households in Palm Coast,...
click orlando
South Daytona city council approves vaping, fireworks, building ordinances
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona’s city council approved several ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales and building height revisions. Those ordinances include the following amendments:. Smoking (excluding unfiltered cigars) and vaping are prohibited within the city’s parks and...
palmcoastobserver.com
Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes
To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Fire Department’s Jeremy Barton Gets American legion’s 1st Responder Award
Palm Coast Fire Driver Engineer Jeremy Barton has been awarded the 2022 Law & Order and First Responder Award by the Flagler American Legion Post #115 for his outstanding contribution to the fire service for his leadership of the Driver Engineer Field Training program for the Palm Coast Fire Department.
flaglerlive.com
Goodwill’s New 16,000-SQ. Ft. Store Marks Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Aug. 17
Goodwill Industries of North Florida, Inc. is gearing up to open its newest retail store and donation center at 420 Palm Coast Parkway SW, across the street from AdventHealth’s new hospital. Goodwill Industries of North Florida will celebrate the new store’s opening with a ribbon cutting on August 17...
VIDEO: Close Encounter With Shark and Beachgoers Caught Along Florida Beach
They say you never know what's lurking in the waters below you; most of these beachgoers clearly didn't. Drone footage captured several beachgoers having a close encounter with a shark, which looked to be about 7 feet.
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Staly Issues Statement Rejecting Any Suggestion of Endorsement of Palm Coast Candidates
“Let me make it very clear,” Sheriff Rick Staly said today in a brief statement issued as a letter to editors of local news media. “I have not endorsed and will not endorse any candidate for Palm Coast City Coast City Council.”. The statement mentions no name, but...
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
WATCH: Shark swims near unsuspecting Florida beachgoers
Beachgoers unknowingly had close encounters with a shark in the shallow waters of Daytona Beach this summer.
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
VIDEO: Sharks Stalk Family In Florida While Swimming
I know, it's another shark story. It doesn't make it any less scary. Plus, I'm going to Florida this weekend. In this case it happened in Daytona Beach, Florida. Drones are good for business, and a drone captured this video below. *Video from @danjarussphotography via Storyful. I know some folks...
WESH
Flood advisory issued for Seminole County expires
The flood advisory for Seminole County by the National Weather Service has expired. The advisory had been issued until 3:30 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rain. A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Seminole County also expired at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The storm weakened below severe limits, NWS said.
