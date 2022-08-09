ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsdaytonabeach.com

Flagler Beach Erosion Uncovers Centuries-Old Anchor

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - The dramatic erosion in Flagler Beach has caused significant concern in the community, but it’s also revealed a fascinating discovery - a pirate anchor has been discovered after being buried under deep sand for centuries. The anchor was spotted a few blocks north of the...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach holds emergency meeting after severe dune erosion

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Severe erosion on Flagler Beach’s dunes has city leaders looking for solutions before it leads to even bigger problems. The city commission held an emergency meeting Wednesday with the hope to bring help in soon to restore the beach. “It can’t wait until next...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants

The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast plans to work with FGUA, to Bulow Creek’s benefit

After two decades of territorial battles between Flagler County and Palm Coast over who would provide water and sewer services to Old Kings Road South, the city of Palm Coast appears poised to enter into an agreement with the Florida Governmental Utility Authority, with environmental benefits to Bulow Creek. “It...
PALM COAST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagler Beach, FL
Government
City
Flagler Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Political mailers target Volusia County school board candidate

DELAND, Fla. - Two political mailers going around to Volusia County voters attack a school board candidate. Voters are used to mudslinging, but this time it's different as these ads have profanity. Edgewater voter Betty Donatelli says her mailbox has lately been flooded with political ads, but this ad was...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Schools Scramble to Fill Vacant Slots, Including 108 in Flagler District, as Enrollment Appears Up

Florida students began returning to classrooms this week amid a teacher and support-staff shortage, with some counties still advertising positions and exploring “creative options” to fill vacancies. Flagler County has 108 job postings as of today, according to its openings advertised online, including 32 instructional positions, among them...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Erosion#City Hall#Army Corps Of Engineers#Sugar#Beach#Spanish#Wed
click orlando

South Daytona city council approves vaping, fireworks, building ordinances

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – South Daytona’s city council approved several ordinances during its meeting Tuesday night, including amendments on smoking and vaping restrictions, fireworks sales and building height revisions. Those ordinances include the following amendments:. Smoking (excluding unfiltered cigars) and vaping are prohibited within the city’s parks and...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Report: Aging Palm Coast population is vulnerable to financial woes

To comply with federal requirements for the Community Development Block Grant program, Palm Coast staff presented a review of city demographics to the City Council on Aug. 9, revealing a Palm Coast that is getting older and in more financial difficulty. An aging population. 13% of all households in Palm...
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
WESH

Flood advisory issued for Seminole County expires

The flood advisory for Seminole County by the National Weather Service has expired. The advisory had been issued until 3:30 p.m. Thursday due to heavy rain. A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Seminole County also expired at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The storm weakened below severe limits, NWS said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy