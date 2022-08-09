Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago White Sox (56-55) and Kansas City Royals (46-66) tangle Thursday in the finale of a 4-game series at Kauffman Stadium. First pitch is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Royals odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Odds for Friday, August 12 (White Sox To Get Crucial Win)
Tigers: +1.5 (-105) 8.5 (Over: -120/Under: +100) This is a key series for the White Sox, who are still 2.5 games behind the Guardians for first place in the AL Central. They’ll send Michael Kopech on the mound, who’s looking for a bounce back start. Kopech has lost...
Yardbarker
White Sox Drop Series to Royals With Another Weak Offensive Showing
Another strong performance by Dylan Cease went to waste due to a lack of offense. The Chicago White Sox produced 14 hits but just three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon. The South Siders lost the four-game series in Kansas City and fell 3.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.
MLB Probable Pitchers for Friday, August 12 (Who's Starting for Every MLB Team Today?)
A big weekend in the NL kicks off today with four playoff teams fighting for position for both the Wild Card lead and their division. Two of the hottest teams in baseball square off when the Mets host the Phillies highlighted by Max Scherzer being on the mound for New York, and a three-game set between the Brewers and Cardinals could play a massive role in who wins the NL Central.
MLB・
MLB Weather Report for Friday, August 12 (What's the Forecast for Every MLB Team and Matchup Today?)
There are some big MLB games to bet on today as we kick-off an important weekend across the league. The New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox highlights the slate from a rivalry standpoint, but the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies, Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals will have a bigger impact in terms of playoff positioning.
Guardians offseason predictions: 3 players Cleveland should already be targeting
The Cleveland Guardians could make the playoffs this year, but heading into next season, they need to address some weaknesses. Unlike some other teams in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians have never been a team that has spent a ton of money in free agency. When they have even spent moderately ($50-$100 million contract), they have been screwed most of the time.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, live stream, MLB at Field of Dreams, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Chicago Cubs will meet the Cincinnati Reds in the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night from the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The Cubs will look to open up their three-game series with the Reds with a win after splitting their last eight games. As for the Reds, they have been struggling after losing 5 of their last 7 games while they look to turn things around at the Field of Dreams.
How should the White Sox handle shortstop with Tim Anderson out?
Editor's Note: "How Should the White Sox Handle Shortstop with Tim Anderson Out?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
‘It’s better to be discussed within the family’: Tony La Russa not pleased with Johnny Cueto’s White Sox criticism
Johnny Cueto was fed up. Frustrated with the state of the Chicago White Sox after the team blew a lead late against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night, Cueto called out the team. The two-time All-Star said that the club needs to “show the fire” that they have, “if they have any.” They were eye-opening comments from a veteran player who has won a World series in his career.
Report: Tim Anderson out 4-6 weeks with hand injury
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will serve 4-6 weeks on the injured list with a torn ligament in his hand. Surgery is a possibility, according to Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. Anderson injured his hand on a check swing two days ago. Four weeks from this writing leaves him in...
numberfire.com
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
ESPN
Greinke helps Royals beat Cease, White Sox 5-3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn’t walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95...
Minus injured Anderson, Chisox fall to Pratto, KC in Game 1
Minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, the Chicago White Sox fell to rookie Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CBS Sports
Hottest 2022 Field of Dreams Game MLB gear includes Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds jerseys
One of the highlights of last year's MLB season was the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which ended with a dramatic walk-off home run by Chicago's Tim Anderson. The 2022 Field of Dreams Game is now in sight, as the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Fanatics already has 2022 Field of Dreams jerseys for both the Cubs and Reds available. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Minus All-Star SS Anderson, White Sox split twinbill with KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lenyn Sosa hit his first major league home run and Yoan Moncada also connected as the Chicago White Sox, minus injured All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, beat the Kansas City Royals 3-2 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game 4-2. Vinnie Pasquantino homered in both games for Kansas City. Anderson is expected to miss six weeks with a tear in the middle finger of his left hand. He was put on the 10-day injured list between games of the twinbill. Anderson was injured on a check swing during his last at-bat on Saturday night at Texas. He will have surgery on Thursday in Chicago.
Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter
Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
FanSided
