Longview, TX

KLTV

Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen since Aug. 9

UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
HENDERSON, TX
KSLA

Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found. Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at neighboring homes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Camera doorbells have become essential to homes not only for security, but to help solve crimes. A distraught viewer reached out to KSLA and said her mother’s house in the County Club neighborhood was wrongly targeted. Footage from a Ring doorbell shows that a group of men shot rounds into the home on July 30 and quickly ran away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his arms, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested

Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary

CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
CAMP COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

