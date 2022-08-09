Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
Longview police make arrest in shooting death of Longview ISD student
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police engaged in a brief standoff before arresting a suspect wanted in connection with the death of a Longview teen. Rashaan Jefferson was shot to death at the Preserve Apartments on Monday. Police suspect that Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, is responsible for the shooting. Johnson was staying in a room at the Motel 6 in the 400 block of North Spurt 63 in Longview. The Longview SWAT team responded to the location and arrested Johnson without incident following the standoff, which lasted from about 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Longview police arrest man in connection to teen’s murder after brief standoff
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested on Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen, said the Longview Police Department. The Longview SWAT team was called to the scene, and they detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29 around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff at 419 North Spur 63. Johnson […]
easttexasradio.com
Suspect Arrested In Longview FB Player’s Murder
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Longview High School freshman football player. Lederrion Devonte Johnson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with the Longview PD SWAT team at a Motel 6. Johnson is accused of shooting Rashaan Jefferson at an apartment Monday night.
KLTV
Longview woman indicted for fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run. Linda Wonzer, 78, was arrested Saturday on a charge of accident involving death. Jail records show she posted a $10,000 bond Monday. According to the indictment, Wonzer hit John Acles, 54, on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gilmer Police locate missing man last seen since Aug. 9
UPDATE – Justyne Reeves has been located by investigators, according to police. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer Police Department issued a missing person report on Thursday via Facebook for Justyne Reeves. On Thursday Aug. 11 Justyne Reeves was reported as a missing person to the Gilmer Police Department. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. […]
KLTV
Body of missing Henderson woman found in vehicle
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson woman reported missing a week ago has been found dead in her vehicle. Betty Pemberton Rowland was reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 but was found dead in her vehicle in Smith County on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Henderson police said although the investigation is...
KSLA
Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home. Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.
KLTV
Missing Harrison County man found safe in Longview
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says the missing person has been found. Christopher Britton, 52, has been found safe in Longview, the sheriff’s office reports. He was last seen walking from US Hwy 59 and SL 3990. Officials did not say when he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at neighboring homes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Camera doorbells have become essential to homes not only for security, but to help solve crimes. A distraught viewer reached out to KSLA and said her mother’s house in the County Club neighborhood was wrongly targeted. Footage from a Ring doorbell shows that a group of men shot rounds into the home on July 30 and quickly ran away.
KSLA
City worker shot in his arm outside Bilberry Park Recreation Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A City of Shreveport worker is recuperating after being shot while trying to de-escalate a situation at one of the city’s recreation centers, a city official said. The Shreveport Parks and Recreation (SPAR) employee was shot in one of his arms, Councilman Jerry Bowman...
ketk.com
Whitehouse Police Department reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE, LOCK’ at night
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Police Department is asking residents to help spread the word about recent vehicle break-ins. According to their Facebook page, they have an estimated 4,700 followers which means half of the city will not see their reminder post. The post reminds residents to ‘TAKE, REMOVE,...
KLTV
5-vehicle crash reported in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson Fire and Police are responding to a five vehicle crash in the area of North Marshall and State Highway 64. No entrapment reported and no update on injuries. Expect major traffic delays. Henderson Fire reports that there will be delays for cleanup of fluids on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Upshur County man sentenced to 125 years for indecency with a child under 14
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Upshur County man was sentenced to 125 years for eight counts of indecency with a child under the age of 14. 48-year-old Matthew Callie McCoy was found guilty of all eight counts in Upshur County court. According to District Attorney Billy Byrd, the child victim told a family member […]
KLTV
Suspect in deadly Tyler shooting arrested
Mark Mclin, chief deputy for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said the county commissioners approved purchasing radio towers in Diboll and Zavalla that are currently shut down. Mclin explains the impact it has for first responders and that it will take within 2-3 weeks to get the radio towers replaced.
KLTV
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
KLTV
Truck crashes into ditch on Parkdale Dr. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck went off the road headfirst into a ditch Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of Parkdale Dr., near Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. A wrecker is on-site to pull the vehicle back up. Traffic has been slowed in the southbound lane of Parkdale. Drivers...
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
5 arrested in Camp County, charged with burglary
CAMP COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds and three juveniles were arrested and charged with burglary of habitation Sunday night, according to the Camp County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy was dispatched to a possible burglary in progress around 9:30 p.m., when he and a DPS trooper who was backing him up, passed a […]
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
UPDATE: Longview freshman football player identified as teen killed in apartment complex shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student-athlete. According to the district, Rahsaan "Bobo" Jefferson died overnight Tuesday. The Longview News-Journal reports police have confirmed the teen was killed in a shooting around 9:25 p.m. at the Preserve Apartments located at 600 West Avalon Ave.
Comments / 0