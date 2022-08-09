Rob Phillips: Famed Buoy 10 can be "lights-out fishing," but patient anglers can wait and land big salmon closer to home

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

ASTORIA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO