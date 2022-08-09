ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Rob Phillips: Famed Buoy 10 can be "lights-out fishing," but patient anglers can wait and land big salmon closer to home

Yakima Herald Republic
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe

When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
oregontoday.net

Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9

USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
ASTORIA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ilwaco, WA
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Longview, WA
City
Chinook, WA
Chronicle

Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
RYDERWOOD, WA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Coast Range; Willamette Valley SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fresh Fish#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Coho Salmon#Fishing Boats#Chinook Salmon#Columbia
kmun.org

State files lawsuit against RV park owners

ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
ILWACO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Chronicle

Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy