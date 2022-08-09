Rob Phillips: Famed Buoy 10 can be "lights-out fishing," but patient anglers can wait and land big salmon closer to home

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Mayor, Fire Chief Spring Into Action When Trash Near Railroad Tracks in Chehalis Is Live Streamed Across Globe
When a live video feed popular with railroad enthusiasts around the world displayed a messy scene in Chehalis last weekend, a pair of public servants sprang into action. It started when viewers of a live Virtual Railfan feed on tracks near the Lewis County Historical Museum pointed out trash and shopping carts that had been left by apparent transients on Saturday.
OSU models how coastal cities might recover after ‘The Big One’
Researchers at Oregon State University have developed a model for predicting how regional infrastructure will fare in a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and how long it could take communities to recover.
oregontoday.net
Sunken Ferry Removed in Astoria, Aug. 9
USCG release – ASTORIA, Ore. – The Coast Guard concluded operations to remove pollution threats from the ferry vessel Tourist No. 2 in Astoria Friday. Global Diving and Salvage recovered approximately 525 gallons of diesel from the vessel with sorbents and active pumping. Five cubic yards of hazardous material were recovered. “Despite extensive damage to the starboard side of the vessel, Global Diving and Salvage was able to successfully mitigate a significant threat to the environment and Columbia River as a whole,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jarrod Pomajzl, the Incident Management Division Chief at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River. “I commend all parties involved for their diligent and adaptable response to this challenging incident.” The final disposition of the vessel will be coordinated through the Oregon Department of State lands, in conjunction with the City of Astoria and the owner. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Yakima Herald Republic
Ridgefield Raptors finish series sweep of Portland Pickles in hostile road environmentUpdated 5 hours ago
Aug. 11—PORTLAND — For a group of baseball players who met just a couple months ago to spend a summer on the same team, the Ridgefield Raptors pride themselves on how quickly their chemistry came together. They leaned on it Wednesday, particularly during the final few innings against...
Chronicle
Longtime Employee to Become the New Owner of Centralia's Bill & Bea’s Drive-In
For 24 years, Tonya Hagan has worked at and managed Centralia’s iconic Bill & Bea’s Drive-in. Now, she is going to own it. Come Sept. 1, current owners Jill and Denny Greene will be retiring and handing the reins over to Hagan. “It’s been a long run, but...
Chronicle
Ryderwood Water Source Sometimes Runs Low, So County Is Looking for Another Source
Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday OK’d moving ahead with a project to find an additional water source for when the creek supplying Ryderwood’s water runs low. The commissioners approved the agreement with RH2 Engineering to determine a reliable supplemental water source for a maximum of $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act pandemic relief funding.
14 charged in Oregon connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
A catalytic converter trafficking bust ended with more than a dozen people being indicted on July 29, the Beaverton Police Department announced Thursday.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Cascade Foothills; North Oregon Coast Range; Willamette Valley SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 604, 605, AND 606 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
KATU.com
Washington County deputies suspend search for armed suspect in Beaverton
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE | The Washington County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search for the suspect who was driving the white Volkswagen. If you have any information, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect...
kmun.org
State files lawsuit against RV park owners
ILWACO, Wash. — The state has filed a lawsuit against the new owners of Beacon RV park, alleging the owners are ignoring their tenants’ legal protections. The filing by the Washington Attorney General’s Office for a preliminary injunction comes on the heels of a cease and desist order issued in late July. Only a few days after the cease and desist order, Michael and Denise Werner of Deer Point Meadows Investments LLC ordered the demolition of several trailers at the RV park at the Port of Ilwaco.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
Chronicle
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Closes Right Lane of I-5 Near Centralia Monday Morning
The right lane of northbound I-5 was closed about 11:40 a.m. Monday just north of Centralia after a collision between a car and a semi-truck. The collision happened at milepost 86 near 216th Avenue SW, south of Great Wolf Lodge. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said police are unsure...
Missing woman’s body found in Corvallis landfill; suspect faces murder charge
The body of a missing woman was found in a Corvallis landfill Tuesday morning, according to Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Chronicle
Centralia Teen Heading to Las Vegas for ‘American Idol’ Auditions
Centralia High School junior Ellen Buzzard, who goes by “Elle,” took the stage at The Juice Box Friday night for a performance during which she announced she has been selected to audition in front of the judges of hit television show “American Idol” in Las Vegas this fall.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
