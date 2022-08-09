Read full article on original website
WESH
Seminole County school officials working to resolve school bus tracking app issues
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It hasn't been a smooth start for some parents and their students in Seminole County, and it all has to do with an app designed to keep track of students on the school bus. WESH 2 is told district staff is reaching out to hundreds...
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement training in school safety procedures
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County School District students return to classes Monday. When they do, law enforcement says they are prepared to respond to any and all threats at schools. Over the summer, agencies underwent additional training to ensure schools, students and staff are as safe as they...
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
wogx.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
mynews13.com
Mount Dora mom decides to homeschool her daughter over Florida's Parental Rights in Education law
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — While many Lake County students are heading back to school, one third grader’s new classroom is just steps away from her bedroom. This is the first full year Florida’s Parental Rights in Education will be in effect at the state's public schools. The...
click orlando
City of Orlando employee suspended amid investigation for blocking women’s health clinic access, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando staffer was suspended amid an investigation into a complaint claiming they blocked access to a women’s health clinic in a city-owned vehicle earlier this month, city officials announced Thursday. Ashley Papagni, a spokesperson for the city of Orlando, said the parking employee has...
fox35orlando.com
Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
WESH
Volusia County students receiving free school meals
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
WESH
Osceola County school officials say driver shortage may cause bus delays
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One day before the first day of school, Osceola County Schools Transportation officials are pulling out all the stops to make sure kids get to school safely. Transportation officials say they spent the summer finding solutions to a significant bus driver shortage. Last year, they...
aroundosceola.com
Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30
Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
fox35orlando.com
Officers walk youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee officer to first day of school
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The youngest daughter of fallen Kissimmee Officer Matthew Baxter had some special people escort her to her first day of kindergarten on Wednesday. Officers with the Kissimmee Police Department were at Laureate Park Elementary School to see little Sofia Baxter off to her first day of class, as well as her old sister, Zarah.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants
The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
Sheriff K-9 Looks Adorably Proud in His ‘Back-to-School’ Photo
Picture day is always exciting for kids of all ages—and that includes fur babies. Meet Chico, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who took things quite seriously this year when it came to a photo marking his 5th year on the job. Why should kids have all the fun?
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
fox35orlando.com
Beagles rescued from Virginia lab give names for first time at Orlando shelter
ORLANDO, Fla. - The fifteen beagles being treated in Orlando after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia have been given names for the very first time in their lives. The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shared an update on the pups that they helped rescue over the...
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
villages-news.com
CEO resigns at UF Health which is parent company of The Villages hospital
The CEO of UF Health, which is the parent company of The Villages hospital, has resigned. Ed Jimenez has resigned from the top post with UF Health. UF Health has announced that James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
click orlando
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
