ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Education
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Aids#Parental Consent
WESH

Volusia County students receiving free school meals

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students in Volusia County return to school one week from today, and all of them, regardless of family income, will be getting free breakfast and lunch. Even though the federal program that paid for this during the pandemic has expired, Volusia County schools still qualify.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ormond Beach center, others get ECHO grants

The Volusia County Council approved the funding of an ECHO grant Aug. 2 for the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center. ECHO is an initiative that uses a special, voter-approved property tax levy to help fund projects for environmental, cultural, historical and outdoor recreational purposes. Other projects getting grants are in DeLand and South Daytona.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school

ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy