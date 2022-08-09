Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District launches Newcomer Center for non-English speaking students
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students who struggle to speak English will now be able to attend the district’s Newcomer Center, located on the R.B. Stall High School Campus. The center aims to provide an “intensive English acquisition school within the school to help scholars acclimate to the Charleston County School District”.
live5news.com
Lowcountry school districts working to fill teacher, bus driver vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Schools across the Lowcountry head back next week, and some districts are bracing for the impact of a nationwide teacher shortage as they work to fill dozens of vacancies. Pam Juranas Zwolak and her daughter Alice are gearing up for the first day of first grade...
Philip Simmons High School addresses janitorial staffing issues
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents of students at Philip Simmons High School are concerned about sanitation ahead of the upcoming school year, after a lack of staffing left the school without a sufficient number of janitors towards the end of last school year. One parent, Dr. Bruce Etheridge, said that his daughter described the […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. Schools to put 1% sales tax on November ballot
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County voters will soon get to decide if they want to increase the sales tax to fund school improvement projects. The Berkeley County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to put a one percent sales tax on November’s ballot. “It’s not just Berkeley County...
live5news.com
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
live5news.com
Kennedy lays out ‘aggressive’ 5-year goals for Charleston Co. School District
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Superintendent Don Kennedy is hoping to turn the Charleston County School District around with an aggressive five-year plan to bring reading and math scores up to par and drive up the number of students who are ready for life after graduation. “Fifty-one percent of our kids...
Charleston City Paper
Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms
Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. school security improvements ‘wish list’ to cost $60 mil
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An analysis of potential security improvements at the Charleston County School District would cost $59.2 million upfront with another $4.8 million in annual costs. District staff presented a “wish list” Monday of 10 items that would tighten security and shore up any potential gaps.
The Post and Courier
Charleston County drops plan for property tax referendum to fund housing efforts
Charleston County Council has walked away from a planned November affordable housing referendum, partly because the county hasn't developed specific plans for using the potential tax money. A similar ballot question calling for a modest property tax increase to fund housing efforts failed by a narrow margin — 50.88 percent...
Parents protesting possible rezoning of Carolina Park Elementary
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to the zoning for Carolina Park Elementary School in north Mount Pleasant have some parents fighting back. Jonathan Mars is one of the nearly 1,100 parents who have signed a petition asking CCSD leaders to not rezone the school. “There’s a failure of the district to address overcrowding […]
Charleston City Paper
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real
The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
thedanielislandnews.com
New Daniel Island School assistant principal: ‘My door is always open’
The Daniel Island School’s new assistant principal, Jay Burnsworth, has a favorite word: fantastic. His favorite philosophy: to treat people with kindness and respect. Burnsworth hopes his enthusiasm and compassion will connect with students when they return to school next week. “I want them to know my door is...
live5news.com
Dominion Energy encourages public to mark utility lines for national 811 day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is National 811 day, which is a day to spread awareness about the importance of marking underground utility lines before digging. Dominion Energy is joining utilities across the country to remind the public to call 811 before digging into their home improvement projects this summer.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In downtown Charleston, solving one problem may solve another
We are pleased the city of Charleston and The Dewberry hotel have reached a legal settlement that will do several positive things, including allowing the hotel’s rooftop bar to remain open while giving neighbors assurances that the bar will adhere to 11 conditions a city zoning board set when permitting it to open. City Council approved the deal late last month, and it was signed last week.
The Post and Courier
Fast-growing Summerville welcomes 1,000-student capacity East Edisto Middle to Oakbrook
SUMMERVILLE — When eighth grade history teacher Charity Carpenter first walked into her classroom in the new East Edisto Middle School on Aug. 8, she had to leave again and walk around the building to work off her excitement. It was the Monday before school was set to start,...
walterborolive.com
Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart
Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
The Post and Courier
Video of carriage horse's fall in downtown Charleston not defamatory, judge says
A judge ruled that the Charleston Animal Society and its allies did not defame a local carriage company by publishing a video showing one of its horses fall and lay in the street during a downtown tour. Charleston County Master-in-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough's ruling brings to an end a four-year...
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support
North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
live5news.com
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
islandeyenews.com
Isle Of Palms Marina Leases Left Unsigned As Discussions Linger
After nearly four hours in executive session on Aug. 2, members of the Isle of Palms City Council approved fewer than half of the proposed amendments to the IOP Marina leases and sent the documents back to the company that hopes to eventually operate the marina. The council also met behind closed doors during its regularly scheduled July 26 meeting but took no action when it returned to open session. During that meeting, several local residents – including former councilman Randy Bell – spoke out against the town’s plans to allow current marina operator Brian Berrigan to transfer his leases to Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North.
