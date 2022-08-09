ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Berkeley Co. Schools to put 1% sales tax on November ballot

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County voters will soon get to decide if they want to increase the sales tax to fund school improvement projects. The Berkeley County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to put a one percent sales tax on November’s ballot. “It’s not just Berkeley County...
School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms

Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
Charleston’s struggle over residential rent is real

The law of supply and demand is wreaking havoc in Charleston’s residential rental market. There are not enough affordable rentals for people looking to live near downtown. “We have a crisis as it relates to affordability and availability,” said Otha Meadows, CEO of the nonprofit Charleston Area Urban League. “[The Urban League has] a very robust fair housing program so that we can make sure that those people who are dealing with issues related to housing have the equal and fair opportunity to access affordable and decent and safe housing. That’s what we’ve been doing since 2010.”
Editorial: In downtown Charleston, solving one problem may solve another

We are pleased the city of Charleston and The Dewberry hotel have reached a legal settlement that will do several positive things, including allowing the hotel’s rooftop bar to remain open while giving neighbors assurances that the bar will adhere to 11 conditions a city zoning board set when permitting it to open. City Council approved the deal late last month, and it was signed last week.
Generosity of Walterboro shopper warms teacher’s heart

Colleton Prep Academy teacher, Kendall Hogan, has reached out via Facebook in an effort to extend thanks to a generous shopper at Walterboro’s Dollar Tree. In a Facebook post made on July 28, the teacher said she made a trip to the Dollar Tree in search of book bins. Hogan was able to find all of the bins that she needed for her classroom, and the items filling her cart did not go unnoticed by the other shoppers in line. Several pointed out that they knew she must be a teacher based on what she was purchasing.
Letters: North Charleston councilman’s traffic stop stirs anger, support

North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward represents my district, a diverse community of residents. I am ashamed and embarrassed for his recent actions. He should be ashamed for the manner in which he conducted himself and treated local law enforcement officers during a routine traffic stop July 24. The stop...
Bidens arrive in Charleston for vacation on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Charleston County Wednesday afternoon for a vacation on Kiawah Island. Kiawah Island visitors and residents should plan for increased traffic and security measures for the duration of the Bidens’ visit, town spokesman Christopher Makowski said.
Isle Of Palms Marina Leases Left Unsigned As Discussions Linger

After nearly four hours in executive session on Aug. 2, members of the Isle of Palms City Council approved fewer than half of the proposed amendments to the IOP Marina leases and sent the documents back to the company that hopes to eventually operate the marina. The council also met behind closed doors during its regularly scheduled July 26 meeting but took no action when it returned to open session. During that meeting, several local residents – including former councilman Randy Bell – spoke out against the town’s plans to allow current marina operator Brian Berrigan to transfer his leases to Mike Shuler, manager and principal investor of 32 North.
