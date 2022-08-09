TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to stab a neighbor Saturday evening at an apartment. According to court documents, police responded to an apartment on Blue Lakes Cir. after the husband of Nikki Schrader Cole called 911 at around 9:28 p.m. When the investigating officer arrived he found three other officers attempting to get the woman under control. According the the affidavit, Cole allegedly became upset after hearing that her young child may have been molested by a neighbor. Cole had grabbed a firearm in her home and accidentally fired it. She then left the firearm and grabbed an eight inch knife and went to an upstairs apartment to confront the neighbor. According to the investigating officer, the woman began hitting and stabbing at the door. The neighbor open the door and grabbed the woman's arm as she swung with the knife. The neighbor quickly closed the door. Cole then began hitting the door with a rake, causing significant damage. Court records say the woman had been drinking earlier in the day at a beer festival. Cole was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday with charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO