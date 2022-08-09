Read full article on original website
Why Jalen Carter will be Georgia Bulldogs' breakout player in 2022
Chip Towers, who covers all Georgia athletic programs for the AJC, tells Jon Chuckery what impact Jalen Carter will have on the Georgia Football team this season.
3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season
GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
BREAKING: Georgia defensive lineman commits to Florida State
The Seminoles have added another defensive lineman to Tribe23.
Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense
Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested
Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0. Hall joined the ...
'Like Deebo': Longhorns WR Jordan Whittington Raves about Freshman Savion Red
“He’s like a Deebo Samuel - a bigger guy who runs with the ball like a running back," Jordan Whittington said.
VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers
AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
Even Dell McGee sees the Branson Robinson-Nick Chubb similarities for Georgia football running back
ATHENS — Georgia has recruited a number of highly touted running backs under Dell McGee. Plenty have gone on to play in the NFL, from D’Andre Swift to Zamir White and James Cook in this last NFL draft. Yet few have been as physically well built as freshman...
George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
Warchant TV: Confident Mike Norvell sees continual progress during FSU preseason
FSU wrapped up their two day minicamp on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on Friday and afterwards Mike Norvell continued to emphasize the importance of the challenging trip. Having the option to practice in helmets only with a scrimmage approaching, Norvell opted for shells (helmets & shoulder pads) to increase the physicality and adversity to see how his team would response when their “irritability” was amped up.
Nick Saban says he's 'not close' to retirement, reaffirms commitment to the grind
As Nick Saban gets ready for his 27th season as a head coach, the speculation still runs rampant about retirement. The legendary Alabama headman continues to say he’s not going anywhere, though. Saban, 70, appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday and addressed a potential timeline for retirement....
Florida flips 4-star linebacker from South Carolina
The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina. Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.
