The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina. Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO