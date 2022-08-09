ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Tampa Bay Times

3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season

GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Significant Injury To Alabama Offense

Alabama's receiving corps took a bit of a hit this week. Nick Saban has confirmed that wide receiver JoJo Earle has suffered a Jones fractured in his foot. Earle is expected to miss at least the first month of the regular season. Saban said the recovery timeline for an injury of this magnitude is six to eight weeks.
247Sports

VIDEO: Coach Ike Hilliard discusses Auburn's new receivers

AUBURN, Alabama–The Auburn football team has three true freshmen plus a pair of transfers looking to bolster the wide receivers corps for the 2022 football season. Their position coach, Ike Hilliard, is also in his first season with Coach Bryan Harsin's Tigers. Hilliard gives his take on what he...
Yardbarker

George Pickens is NFL's Next Star WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a steal with the 52nd pick in the NFL Draft, selecting George Pickens. Maybe it was his ACL injury in college or some attitude issues people like to make bigger than they are, but whatever the reason was for 32 teams to pass up on the George product, Pittsburgh is thrilled. Not only did they draft their next offensive weapon, but they added the NFL's next star wide receiver.
On3.com

Warchant TV: Confident Mike Norvell sees continual progress during FSU preseason

FSU wrapped up their two day minicamp on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville on Friday and afterwards Mike Norvell continued to emphasize the importance of the challenging trip. Having the option to practice in helmets only with a scrimmage approaching, Norvell opted for shells (helmets & shoulder pads) to increase the physicality and adversity to see how his team would response when their “irritability” was amped up.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida flips 4-star linebacker from South Carolina

The Gators picked up another four-star recruit Wednesday night, flipping linebacker Jaden Robinson from South Carolina. Robinson committed to the Gamecocks on the Fourth of July, but Florida was just getting into the race at that point and continued to pursue the Columbia High (Lake City, Florida) recruit. Eventually, Billy Napier’s staff convinced him to flip. Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman has been the lead recruiter for Florida, and outside linebacker coach Mike Peterson is also in the mix, according to 247Sports. Peterson has ties to Robinson from his time recruiting him for South Carolina.
