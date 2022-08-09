Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council votes to purchase infrastructure aimed to improve water meter reading
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is bringing more of their water meter reading technology up to speed. A move they say will improve billing accuracy for the city’s customers. Savannah City Council voted Thursday to approve the purchase of what’s called an Advanced Metering Infrastructure, which...
wtoc.com
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search. The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.
wtoc.com
Garden City planning to build new recreation center
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A recreation center in Garden City built around 60 years ago might be getting a big upgrade. Off Highway 21 and Priscilla D Thomas Way, the area is already getting a new K-12 school, is now possibly getting a sports complex. Garden City leaders showed...
wtoc.com
Group in Beaufort conducting search for Stuart’s Town
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A group in the city of Beaufort is digging holes all around the city, looking for something they might not ever be able to find. It’s called the search for Stuart’s Town. “There was a Scottish colony somewhere in this locality, it was founded...
wtoc.com
Federal grant bringing fiber internet to Evans County households
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Internet in rural areas is known to be spotty in places, or just downright unusable. But that’s changing in Evans County thanks to some federal grants. “The ability to work from home, which is kind of becoming a more norm and natural, that’s almost...
wtoc.com
Evans Memorial Hospital holding fundraiser to provide more services
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans Memorial Hospital made over a million dollars in upgrades in March and they’re still hoping to make more improvements. For just $100, you have a shot at owning this new 2022 Chevy Blazer. By buying a ticket, of course, you’re buying yourself a chance at a new car but you’ll also be helping out Evans Memorial Hospital.
wtoc.com
Savannah residents concerned Effingham Co. industrial project could pose a threat to drinking water
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - There have been several industrial projects approved in Effingham County as of late but there’s one in particular that has locals from several different counties concerned. Around 130 acres of land off of old Augusta Road here in Effingham County has been rezoned to...
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
wtoc.com
National Black Business Month
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - August is Black Business Month where we celebrate and acknowledge different black owned business in our community. Before you can celebrate and appreciate something, you have to be aware of what’s out there. That’s part of the work being done by the Greater Savannah Black...
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
wtoc.com
Gun violence “survivor families” in Savannah can have their loved ones remembered at national museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From the City of Savannah to the nation’s capitol, families are recognizing their loved ones taken by gun violence. This is the first time “survivor families” in Savannah can have their loved ones recognized in the National Building Museum in Washington D.C. It’s...
wtoc.com
Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS hoping to purchase Garden City rec center for sports complex
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A recreation center in Garden City built around 60 years ago might be getting a big upgrade. Off Highway 21 and Priscilla D Thomas Way, the area that’s already getting a new K-12 school, is now possibly getting a sports complex. The Savannah-Chatham Public...
wtoc.com
Youth summer employment at lowest in decades
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - High schoolers have often provided an important source of work during the summer months. But now, new numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that youth summer employment is at its lowest level decades and that trend is expected to continue. The manager at The Pizza...
wtoc.com
Annual cleanup of St. Catherines Island to begin weeks after wildfires burned 2,000+ acres
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This past June, wildfires on St. Catherine’s Island in Liberty County burned around 2,200 acres. Now, members of the Liberty County community are planning their annual cleanup of the beaches on the island. Staff members at Keep Liberty Beautiful say the recent fires on...
wtoc.com
CASA holding last volunteer training for the year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Advocacy strives to meet the needs of all Chatham County children in foster care. They do that with the help of Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, volunteers and they want to you to join in!. The last CASA volunteer training for the year is...
wtoc.com
COVID cases rising as schools begin class, new testing options available
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many schools in the Coastal Empire are wrapping up their first full week of school today. The classroom experience may be back to normal after years of dealing with the pandemic but the threat of COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. Case numbers have been increasing and...
wtoc.com
SCCPSS superintendent’s contract extended for another 2 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Chatham County Superintendent Ann Levett’s contract is extended for another two years. The Savannah Chatham County school board made the decision at Wednesday’s meeting. Superintendent Ann Levett was up for evaluation and board members gave her satisfactory scores. Residents packed out Wednesday’s meeting....
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth Police Department warning residents about scam
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department was made aware of a scam on Aug. 9. They say a man had been calling random telephone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s number 912-964-4360. The caller would tell them that they were with the Port Wentworth Police...
