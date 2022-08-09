ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more

Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook Air#Apple Products#Macbook Air M1#Apple Silicon#Intel#The Air M1#Apple M2
CNET

Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So

Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream

Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
9to5Mac

How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]

The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy

Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
CNET

Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot

Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a significant redesign

The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far. In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.
Apple Insider

9 M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB RAM are in stock & up to $300 off

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Both 14-inch and16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with Apple's M1 Max chip and 64GB of memory are discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with bonus promo code savings on AppleCare.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

How to delete your iPhone apps

This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023

Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode

If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Android TV Privacy Setting You Should Turn Off Right Now

Smart TVs use what is known as ACR, or automatic content recognition, to track what it is that you're watching in order to target you with recommendations or ads in the future. It tries to recognize anything you watch on your TV, no matter what route you're streaming content through. This data is then collected and saved to create a profile of your watching habits. ACR wasn't very well-known until Vizio settled a case for $2.2 million to the Federal Trade Commission and the state of New Jersey for collecting this data without people's consent, as explained by Consumer Reports.
CELL PHONES
