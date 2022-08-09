Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO