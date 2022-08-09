Read full article on original website
The One iPhone Setting That's Draining Your Battery, Tech Experts Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 4, 2022. Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sak...
CNET
Apple's $14.8 Million iCloud Storage Settlement: How to Find Out if You're Owed Money
Did you pay for an iCloud Plus subscription in 2015 or 2016? If so, Apple might owe you money: A $14.8 million class action settlement stemming from accusations the tech giant surreptitiously stored subscribers' data on third-party servers received final approval in early August. The free version of Apple iCloud...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
CNET
Samsung Unpacked Is Tomorrow: How to Watch the Galaxy Phone Livestream
Samsung Unpacked will be livestreamed on Aug. 10, likely detailing the company's next line of foldable phones. Samsung will be reaching its fourth generation of foldable phones, which started with the Galaxy Z Fold in 2019. As the foldable phone field grows, both the rumored Z Fold 4 and Z...
9to5Mac
How to mod your M2 MacBook Air for better performance [Video]
The moment people started to get their hands on the M2 MacBook Air, overheating and thermal throttling were big topics of discussion. While the performance of the M2 Air is more than enough for most people using the laptop for general work, the existing cooling system can be augmented with a simple $13 change that will improve the MacBook’s performance during heavy and sustained workloads.
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is discounted to its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Start your week off right with these handpicked deals, all part of this balanced breakfast. Our inaugural discount this week sees the M1-equipped MacBook Air discounted to $849.99 at Best Buy from its usual $999.99 price. This is the best discount we’ve seen yet on the 256GB model of the M1-equipped MacBook Air, making this an excellent chance to snag this lightweight Apple laptop. If you need a model with a little more storage space, you can also get the 512GB model for $1,049.99, a discount of $200 off the regular price.
Phone Arena
Price of the Moto Razr 2022 revealed ahead of launch - and it is cheaper than the Flip 4
At this point, many are sick of hearing about foldables. Samsung just unveiled its two newest foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 - which are already available for pre-order (at an exclusive price). Speaking of price, we have an interesting bit of information regarding the cost of another much-anticipated foldable - the Moto Razr 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: New folding smartphones launching Aug. 26
On Wednesday, Samsung introduce its latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, which launch on Aug. 26.
Digital Trends
Save $300 on this Asus gaming PC at Walmart today – now $599
You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming PC because of affordable options like the Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop, which is even cheaper under Walmart’s gaming PC deals. The machine is yours for just $599, after a $300 discount to its original price of $899. There’s no telling how much time is left for this offer though, so don’t think twice — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
CNET
Refurb Apple Watch Sale, With Prices From $85, Is Today Only at Woot
Apple products, even older models, tend to hold their prices over the years, so it can be hard to find a discount on the device you want. For that reason, going for a refurbished model is often the way to go if you want to save some cash. Woot, a subsidiary of Amazon, is one of our favorite places to find refurbished electronics, and as long as you don't mind some minor scuffs, scrapes and dings, you can find Apple devices at impressive bargains. Today only, Woot has several generations of refurbished Apple Watches on sale, so you can save hundreds compared to buying one new.
Apple Insider
Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a significant redesign
The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far. In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.
Apple Insider
9 M1 Max MacBook Pros with 64GB RAM are in stock & up to $300 off
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Both 14-inch and16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with Apple's M1 Max chip and 64GB of memory are discounted exclusively for AppleInsider readers, with bonus promo code savings on AppleCare.
How to delete your iPhone apps
This guide is designed to teach you how to delete an app on the iPhone or iPad, if you are a new user of the iPhone then you may have downloaded some apps that you want to get rid of on your device. It is fairly easy to remove unwanted apps from the iPhone. You may also want to tidy up your home screen on your device and remove some apps from there.
Best laptops for students 2022: Go back to school in style with these sleek student laptops
Go back to school in style with our guide to the best laptops for students.
laptopmag.com
AirPods could be getting a game-changing feature in 2023
Apple’s AirPods could be getting a USB-C charging port — replacing the current Lightning connector in 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to make the prediction that all of Apple’s portable audio products will make the switch to this connector. It may be a little annoying for those who already have Lightning cables, but will make them so much more convenient in the long term.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
The Android TV Privacy Setting You Should Turn Off Right Now
Smart TVs use what is known as ACR, or automatic content recognition, to track what it is that you're watching in order to target you with recommendations or ads in the future. It tries to recognize anything you watch on your TV, no matter what route you're streaming content through. This data is then collected and saved to create a profile of your watching habits. ACR wasn't very well-known until Vizio settled a case for $2.2 million to the Federal Trade Commission and the state of New Jersey for collecting this data without people's consent, as explained by Consumer Reports.
SlashGear
