Elon Musk Is OK Going To Hell: But Does He Believe in God?
Among the topics discussed by Elon Musk on the Full Send Podcast was the meaning of life and if the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO believes in God. Here's what Musk had to say about religion and philosophy. Musk on Religion: Musk said he was sent to a Hebrew preschool despite...
What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto
If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.
Elon Musk Has A Home Near SpaceX Starbase. It Isn't What You'd Expect
Elon Musk has long been known for his eccentricities — from his desire to build a human settlement on Mars to giving his newborn child the unpronounceable name, X Æ A-12. Nonetheless, these tendencies haven't gotten in the way of his business acumen. As the CEO of Tesla and the founder of Space X and The Boring Company, he is one of the wealthiest men in the world.
What Whole Food's Palm-Scanning Payment Means For The Future
Love it or hate it, Amazon's strange palm-scanning checkout system is expanding to more Whole Foods stores, renewing talks (and concerns) about privacy.
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
healio.com
FDA warns Amazon, two other companies to cease unlawful sale of mole, skin tag removers
The FDA has issued warnings to three companies for selling unapproved products to remove moles or skin tags, according to a press release. Warning letters were sent to Amazon, Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories, which are all said to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by selling products that claim to remove moles or skin tags.
GO in the Know: Social Security Card Name Change Info & Top Financial News for August 12
It's Friday and National Vinyl Record Day. Sounds good to us! Before you jam out this weekend, make time to get caught up on today's top financial stories. The Big Lead: Can I Change My Name on My...
Today's Wordle Answer #419 – August 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
Though today's Wordle solution is a very common word, it's one that'll prove tricky to guess. Fortunately, we have some hints to help you out.
How Sam Bankman-Fried Became A Crypto Billionaire In Just A Few Short Years
In a relatively short time, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO and founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, became one of the richest men in the world.
The Real Reason Elon Musk Just Sold $6.9 Billion In Tesla Stock
The Elon Musk-Twitter acquisition debacle continues on, and amid the turmoil comes news that Musk has sold another huge batch of Tesla shares.
Xiaomi CyberOne Robot Revealed To Give Tesla Bot A Humanoid Rival
Elon Musk may have a robotic companion on the Tesla roadmap, but Chinese firm Xiaomi is planning some competition, demonstrating a human-sized robot of its own.
Google Pixel 6a Review: Undeniably Decent
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Pixel 6a isn't Google's first attempt at creating a smartphone that is a perfect balance of price and reliability. The search giant might use a different word to describe its key intent here, and indeed with its other Pixel phones, but at any price point, dependability is paramount. Even after Google strips away some of the high-end features included with the Pixel 6 and the most powerful Pixel in the land today, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a still delivers a smartphone experience that can be counted upon — despite a $449 price tag. That may be as flashy a promise as an overflowing spec-sheet or dramatic physical redesign, but it's arguably far more important.
New HomePod And HomePod Mini Could Be The Start Of A Smart Home Line
Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the next HomePod speaker, but that may just be the start of a wider line of smart home devices to take on Amazon and Google.
There's Ominous News About iPhone 14 Pricing
With the release of the iPhone 14 on the horizon, some tech industry analysts have made bold predictions. Here's what they expect to see with the new iPhone.
A California Librarian Has Assembled a Digital Archive of the Fascinating Objects Found in Books
Borrowing a library book is a unique reading experience, with any particular copy having gone through several other hands. Sometimes, those patrons leave something of themselves behind. And one California librarian is cataloging it. According to SFGATE, Oakland Public Library librarian Sharon McKellar is maintaining a digital repository of the...
Laser Coffee Gives Cold-Brew A Super-Speed Upgrade
Do you know what "picosecond-pulsed laser extraction" means? Not exactly? Don't worry, neither did we, but now we do, and we're here to enlighten you — it just might mean the new and improved gateway to delicious cold brew coffee. A team of scientists from Germany's Universitat Duisberg Essen (UDE) set out to research the cold brewing process and how it can be made better. The group then published their findings in the journal "Nature." Whether you're a caffeine addict or you just drink the occasional cup here and there, it's hard to deny that the new method of preparing cold brew coffee could potentially revolutionize the whole industry one day.
