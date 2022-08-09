ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Benzinga

Elon Musk Is OK Going To Hell: But Does He Believe in God?

Among the topics discussed by Elon Musk on the Full Send Podcast was the meaning of life and if the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO believes in God. Here's what Musk had to say about religion and philosophy. Musk on Religion: Musk said he was sent to a Hebrew preschool despite...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

What The Winklevoss Twins Think About The Future Of Crypto

If you've ever watched the 2010 movie "The Social Network" about the origins of the social media company Facebook, you might recall the storyline involving Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These identical twin brothers sued Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 alleging that he stole their idea to create a social networking website and used it to create Facebook when they were undergrads at Harvard University. They ended up settling with him in court and received $65 million.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Elon Musk Has A Home Near SpaceX Starbase. It Isn't What You'd Expect

Elon Musk has long been known for his eccentricities — from his desire to build a human settlement on Mars to giving his newborn child the unpronounceable name, X Æ A-12. Nonetheless, these tendencies haven't gotten in the way of his business acumen. As the CEO of Tesla and the founder of Space X and The Boring Company, he is one of the wealthiest men in the world.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
healio.com

FDA warns Amazon, two other companies to cease unlawful sale of mole, skin tag removers

The FDA has issued warnings to three companies for selling unapproved products to remove moles or skin tags, according to a press release. Warning letters were sent to Amazon, Ariella Naturals and Justified Laboratories, which are all said to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by selling products that claim to remove moles or skin tags.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
SlashGear

Google Pixel 6a Review: Undeniably Decent

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Pixel 6a isn't Google's first attempt at creating a smartphone that is a perfect balance of price and reliability. The search giant might use a different word to describe its key intent here, and indeed with its other Pixel phones, but at any price point, dependability is paramount. Even after Google strips away some of the high-end features included with the Pixel 6 and the most powerful Pixel in the land today, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a still delivers a smartphone experience that can be counted upon — despite a $449 price tag. That may be as flashy a promise as an overflowing spec-sheet or dramatic physical redesign, but it's arguably far more important.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Laser Coffee Gives Cold-Brew A Super-Speed Upgrade

Do you know what "picosecond-pulsed laser extraction" means? Not exactly? Don't worry, neither did we, but now we do, and we're here to enlighten you — it just might mean the new and improved gateway to delicious cold brew coffee. A team of scientists from Germany's Universitat Duisberg Essen (UDE) set out to research the cold brewing process and how it can be made better. The group then published their findings in the journal "Nature." Whether you're a caffeine addict or you just drink the occasional cup here and there, it's hard to deny that the new method of preparing cold brew coffee could potentially revolutionize the whole industry one day.
LIFESTYLE
SlashGear

ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

