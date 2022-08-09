ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.

Ball said the Howard County Police Department is investigating and that the department has identified similar flyers in various states, showing that this is not an isolated occurrence.

"In recent days, we have become aware of a Hate Bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend," Ball said. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our community will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."

Howard County's Chief of police says detectives are currently looking into possible video of the culprit placing the stickers.

Similar stickers in various states and even other countries have also been reported.

Rick Joseph
2d ago

These flyers are being distributed by political operatives to create fear among minorities and cause whites to feel guilty. These operatives learned that flyers that are race targeted can influence some to vote for the loudest voice to opposes such flyers. Notice how the authorities rarely catch those responsible.

T.C.A 75
2d ago

I live in Columbia, it's nice and we don't need those flyers. Everyone has respect for each other, and we all get along.

