Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West
Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Marked By Colors Of Italian Luxury
The clash between the world of luxury high fashion and sneakers reached an absolute peak in 2022. The likes of Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada have all teamed up with global sportswear brands to elevate the sneaker collaboration, but sneakerheads have referenced these expensive labels for decades. This upcoming Air...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Golf “French Blue”
Jordan Retro footwear continues its infiltration into golf fashion as another colorway of the Air Jordan 12 has appeared via the brand’s official images. This time around, the Jumpman touches on a retro colorway from 2004 that should hit the right nostalgic notes with the current generation of golfers.
The Jordan Legacy 312 Low Appears In Familiar “True Blue” Colorway
Popularized by Chicago’s Don C, the Jordan Legacy 312 has finally resurfaced after spending years in hiatus. And for its latest colorway, the silhouette is dressing its low-top trim in “True Blue,” effectively paying homage to the same-named Air Jordan 3. The Jordan Legacy 312’s tribute to...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal
If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
Erykah Badu Twerks on Stage With Megan Thee Stallion and the Internet Has Jokes
Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn't one of them. Well, depending on who you ask.
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Releasing December 3rd
The Air Jordan 2 continuous its dichotomous nature as the 1987 model appears in both OG-style color-blocking and far-out design concepts through collaborative routes. Nina Chanel Abney and Union Los Angeles have done impressive jobs at re-imagining the second Air Jordan model, but Jordan Brand’s also sticking to the proven formula of simple colorway swaps for its upcoming release slate.
Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos
After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Nike Adds Jumbo Lenticular Swooshes To The Air Force 1 Low
Nike continues to get creative with the decades-old Air Force 1 Low as it is presented with yet another modification of the Swoosh logo. Founded on a crisp all-white tumbled leather base, this Air Force 1 Low livens up with a hit of bright orange applied to an enlarged Swoosh logo. The color pops even more due to the use of a lenticular sheet, which creates a minor color-shift of citrus hues on the logo as well as the heel-tab. Red accents finish off the look on the Nike Air tongue label as well as the AIR fixture on the midsole.
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
USA Colors Dawn On The Jordan Two Trey
July 4th has since come and gone, and yet Jordan Brand is not quite through celebrating the ol’ red, white, and blue, as they’re applying these very colors to this upcoming Jordan Two Trey. Though it may be patriotic in its choice of palette, the pair doesn’t necessarily...
This Nike Air Max 95 Is Literally The Backbone Of Sneaker Culture
Whether you call them Ninety-Fives, Air Max 95s, or 110s, this classic model designed by Sergio Lozano is one of the most significant sneakers in the history of the culture. Globally beloved, the 95 has generated its own origin story based on region, signifying all sorts of street characters while serving the performance running community. Running shoes have greatly advanced since, but the original 95 model has never lost its relevance.
