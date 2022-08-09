San Bernardino County board of supervisors votes to put secession measure on ballot

Voters in San Bernardino County will soon get to say whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to decide whether officials should study options to obtain the county’s “fair share of state funding, up to and including secession from the State of California.”

&lt;p&gt; It was a &lt;a class href=https://apnews.com/article/california-san-bernardino-e09be5fe22b9c84dbbd6a013583ebe6e rel=nofollow&gt; second vote &lt;/a&gt; in favor of reaching out to voters and required for the county to do so, said David Wert, a county spokesman. &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt; Officials have said they aren't necessarily seeking to split off from the state but want to ensure the county of 2.2 million people east of Los Angeles is receiving sufficient state and federal funds. &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt; Secession would require approvals by the California Legislature and U.S. Congress. &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt; On Friday, &lt;a href=https://kesq.com/news/2022/08/05/could-san-bernardino-county-secede-from-california-voters-will-decide-this-november/ rel=nofollow&gt; News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke with county residents &lt;/a&gt; to get their take on the measure. &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt; "I definitely think it's crazy," said high desert realtor J. Ovier Alvarez. "Are you kidding me?" &lt;/p&gt;&lt;p&gt; "San Bernardino County has long suffered enough," Inland Empire real estate developer Jeff Burum. &lt;/p&gt;