San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County board of supervisors votes to put secession measure on ballot

By Associated Press
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
Voters in San Bernardino County will soon get to say whether they want the county to potentially secede from the state.

The county’s board of supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to decide whether officials should study options to obtain the county’s “fair share of state funding, up to and including secession from the State of California.”

