Strawberry Bell Truffle Newly Served By Taco Bell In These LocationsBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Somerhalder Helps Clean Huntington Beach with the Shiseido Blue ProjectSusan HornikHuntington Beach, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMoreno Valley, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
NBC Los Angeles
‘I Just Headed for the Gap': Pilot Describes Dramatic Crash Landing on Freeway
The pilot of a single-engine plane with an engine problem had just seconds to make a mid-air, now-or-never decision that ultimately may have prevented a tragedy. After reporting engine issues at about midday Tuesday on approach to Corona Municipal Airport in Riverside County, pilot Andrew Cho quickly surveyed his options.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
215 Fwy closed north of Perris due to ‘unidentified leak’: RCFD
Update: Officials spoke Friday morning on the still “critical situation” near Perris. Updates to this story can be found at the following link: Homes evacuated after railcar leak near Perris Original post: A possibly hazardous spill led to the closure of both directions of the 215 Freeway north of Perris, the Riverside County Fire Department […]
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
actionnews5.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
One dead following multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Burbank
One person was killed in a multi-car crash involving a semi truck in Burbank early Wednesday morning. The crash, which reportedly occurred at around 8:20 a.m., blocked traffic in the area for hours as investigators surveyed the scene. Several lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were impacted throughout the morning due to an extensive amount of debris and gasoline spillage on the road. The victims identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The No. 4 and 5 lanes remained blocked through 11 a.m.
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
Shock vid of ‘fire tornado’ in Los Angeles County as fast-moving blaze in California grows to 150 acres in Gorman
SHOCKING video of a so-called fire tornado has emerged as firefighters battle a fast-moving blaze in California. The fire in Los Angeles County has torched 150 acres as 200 firefighters work to get control of the growing flames. The blaze, dubbed the Sam Fire, was burning in the open, hilly...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
orangecountytribune.com
Cyclist is hit, killed on PCH
A bicyclist was fatally injured Tuesday evening when struck by an automobile in Huntington Beach. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the accident took place after 6 p.m. on Pacific Coast Highway, north of Admiralty Drive. Arriving officers found the cyclist, a 42-year-old man, lying in...
mynewsla.com
Beaumont Woman Drowns While Swimming Laps in Country Club Pool
A 47-year-old woman drowned while taking an evening swim in a country club pool in Beaumont, authorities said Thursday. Cecilia Ghosh of Beaumont died about 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Fairway Canyon Clubhouse pool in the 36000 block of Champions Drive, according to the Beaumont Police Department. “Witnesses reported the...
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
San Diego Channel
Arrests made in killing of rookie Southern California police officer
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday announced arrests in the killing of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. "Arrests have been made," Downey Police Captain Scott Loughner told City News Service. Loughner declined to release details of...
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
Woman arrested, suspected of killing man near Joshua Tree National Park
She also has a separate charge for allegedly maintaining a "drug house."
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
Police activity on 405 Freeway in Inglewood shuts down both lanes, prompting major traffic backup
Both sides of the 405 Freeway in Inglewood were shut down due to police activity Thursday and prompted a major traffic delay for drivers.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
