'Bachelor' Star Ben Higgins Feels Life Is 'Full Of Adventure' After Marrying Jessica Clarke

Basking in married life! Bachelor fan favorite Ben Higgins says he's been loving the role of husband after he and Jessica Clarke tied the knot in November 2021.

Higgins spoke exclusively with OK! about taking on life's challenges with his better half, as well as his showdown with fellow Bachelor nation star Nick Viall , who he competes against on the Tuesday, August 9 episode of Celebrity Beef .

"We are so happy, life is full of adventure and new challenges. We are doing very well together as a team!" the Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You're Seen but Not Known author says of Clarke.

When not acting as a doting partner, Higgins has been sharpening his cooking skills to face off against The Viall Files podcast host on the new E! series, where they each prepare a sausage dish. "Nick invited me to compete against him. We have always had a friendly rivalry and so this setting felt perfect for us to resolve our beef," Higgins jokes.

The entrepreneur was not nervous at all, as he knows his way around the kitchen. "I do have a few restaurants in Denver (Ash Kara, Generous Coffee Co. and Mister Oso) plus I grew up in a family that had a food business," he explains. "With this I do feel confident in the kitchen!"

Former star of The Soup , Joel McHale , plays host for the cooking smackdown between the two stars, and the Indiana native said the Hollywood vet could not have been kinder.

"I know Nick well and I knew we would be able to have a good time no matter what happened," Higgins notes. "Joel is incredible, super talented, and extremely kind. I have been a fan of Joel McHale for a long time and as a result this show was a terrific opportunity to meet him in person and see his work ethic behind the scenes."

Asked if he would jump at the opportunity to work with Viall again, Higgins responded, "I definitely would say yes if the opportunity presented itself."

"Celebrity Beef" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!