ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Bachelor' Star Ben Higgins Feels Life Is 'Full Of Adventure' After Marrying Jessica Clarke

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0Zru_0hAsCnW300
@higgins.ben/instagram

Basking in married life! Bachelor fan favorite Ben Higgins says he's been loving the role of husband after he and Jessica Clarke tied the knot in November 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2AT8_0hAsCnW300
@higgins.ben/instagram

Higgins spoke exclusively with OK! about taking on life's challenges with his better half, as well as his showdown with fellow Bachelor nation star Nick Viall , who he competes against on the Tuesday, August 9 episode of Celebrity Beef .

MICHELLE YOUNG, RACHEL LINDSAY, HANNAH BROWN, MORE 'BACHELORETTE' STARS SPILL THEIR SECRETS FOR STAYING IN SHAPE

"We are so happy, life is full of adventure and new challenges. We are doing very well together as a team!" the Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection When You're Seen but Not Known author says of Clarke.

When not acting as a doting partner, Higgins has been sharpening his cooking skills to face off against The Viall Files podcast host on the new E! series, where they each prepare a sausage dish. "Nick invited me to compete against him. We have always had a friendly rivalry and so this setting felt perfect for us to resolve our beef," Higgins jokes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7XoZ_0hAsCnW300
mega

The entrepreneur was not nervous at all, as he knows his way around the kitchen. "I do have a few restaurants in Denver (Ash Kara, Generous Coffee Co. and Mister Oso) plus I grew up in a family that had a food business," he explains. "With this I do feel confident in the kitchen!"

'BACHELORETTE' STARS CLARE CRAWLEY & DALE MOSS MAKE THEIR RECONCILIATION INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL — SEE THE PHOTOS

Former star of The Soup , Joel McHale , plays host for the cooking smackdown between the two stars, and the Indiana native said the Hollywood vet could not have been kinder.

"I know Nick well and I knew we would be able to have a good time no matter what happened," Higgins notes. "Joel is incredible, super talented, and extremely kind. I have been a fan of Joel McHale for a long time and as a result this show was a terrific opportunity to meet him in person and see his work ethic behind the scenes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAS9l_0hAsCnW300
@higgins.ben/instagram

Asked if he would jump at the opportunity to work with Viall again, Higgins responded, "I definitely would say yes if the opportunity presented itself."

"Celebrity Beef" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Rachel Lindsay Defends Keeping Bryan Abasolo Marriage Private Post-‘Bachelorette’: ‘Our Contractual Public Story Ended’

Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid. "Everyone is always asking 'Where is Bryan?'" the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Nick Viall
Person
Hannah Brown
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Jessica Clarke
Person
Clare Crawley
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
Black Enterprise

‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date

Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Celebrity Beef#Generous Coffee Co
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

95K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy