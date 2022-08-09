ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark McAdam: Manchester United Desperately Needing A New Striker If They Want Silverware

By Saul Escudero
 2 days ago

According to claims from the English media, Manchester United are desperately needing a new Striker and here is why.

To have a better understanding of why the Red Devils need a new Striker we will take a look at the attacking line statistics from the last Premier League season.

Manchester United Strikers (Premier League 2021/2022)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only one that stands out from the rest with 18 goals in 30 matches, but there is an issue with him wanting to leave the club. If the number 7 ends up doing so, what could happen at Old Trafford?

Next, there is Marcus Rashford, the Striker who barely could net four goals in the last campaign and will not be enough this season.

Then even worse there is Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial who did not even reach ten goals between all of them.

According to claims from Journalist Mark McAdam speaking on Sky Sports Transfer Talk : That is an enormous issue for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag if they want to challenge to get into the top four.

If the Old Trafford side is keen on winning trophies those statistics are definitely not going to be enough.

Despite 'CR7' staying at Manchester United and providing more than 15 goals this season.

The Red Devils will still need to bring a Striker that scores at least the same amount of goals as the Portuguese, which is the key to success for the club.

IN THIS ARTICLE
