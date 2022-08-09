ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Preset barricade locations for flood warnings in Baton Rouge

As spotty showers are more frequent during this time of year, Baton Rouge roadways are more susceptible to flooding. The Baton Rouge Police Department released an official list of locations that have preset barricades on the roadways in case of a weather event. These locations are more likely to flood...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-595 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
CLINTON, LA
L'Observateur

Unrestrained East Feliciana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash

Slaughter – On August 10, 2022, shortly after 7:00 am, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby of Clinton. The initial investigation revealed...
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to capital area authorities, police are responding to a crash on Greenwell Springs Road at Woodcrest Drive Monday (August 8) evening. As of 8:10 p.m., the crash is in the roadway and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) have been called to the scene. At...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO: Cash register taken from gas station on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported break-in early Thursday morning. EBRSO received an alarm around 3:30 a.m. from the Shell located at ​11330 Coursey Blvd. Deputies arrived at the scene and found that the front door had...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ponchatoula Police: Increasing enforcement regarding golf carts and utility terrain vehicles

Due to an increase in calls concerning underage children operating golf carts and “utility terrain vehicles” on city streets, Chief Bry Layrisson would like to inform the citizens of Ponchatoula that the police department will increase enforcement. According to state law, golf carts shall be equipped with efficient brakes, a reliable steering apparatus, safe tires, a rearview mirror, and red reflectorized warning devices in both the front and rear of the vehicle. Such golf carts shall also be equipped with headlamps, front and rear turn signal lamps, tail lamps, and brake lamps. Any golf carts operated on municipal streets shall be registered with the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles and shall display a decal issued by the office of motor vehicles. The carts must be occupied by a licensed driver and have a valid liability insurance policy.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

53-year-old woman killed in head-on collision, LSP says

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish that occurred on Wednesday morning. According to LSP, a 2013 Mercedes SUV, operated by 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby of Clinton, was headed west on LA 959. Simultaneously, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Steven Riggins, was headed east on LA 959. Initial investigation showed investigators that Hornsby crossed the center line and struck Riggins head-on.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

