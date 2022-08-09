ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Franzese Weighs In On Another 'Mean Girls' Movie: 'I Would Absolutely Love It'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVBHj_0hAsAPD500
paramount;mega

It's been 18 years since Mean Girls premiered, and fans are waiting for another movie to be made. Daniel Franzese , who played Damian, shared that he would be on board if a reboot or flick is in the works.

"I would love it. I would absolutely love it. I would do it in any form whatsoever. This movie brings people so much joy, so I lean into it. Damien is on a different level than a lot of other characters in the movie. One, he's the least problematic character over time — the teachers in her bra, other teachers are sleeping with the students, one girl is psycho revenge planning. It's like, 'Whoa, like Damien is just like hanging out in the bathroom,'" he said on David Yontef 's " Behind the Velvet Rope " podcast.

The actor noted that playing Damien was such a pivotal point in his career .

"I think for a lot of people in America, Damien was the first person they saw as gay, and you could kind of tell I was really gay, even if I didn't say it, but like a gay, chubby teen just kind of being comfortable in his skin and like never worrying," he said. "Damien didn't cry in the movie, and he wasn't sad. There was none of that stuff. He probably would have been a plastic if he was a girl because he got the hierarchy of it all, but he was above it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KWp7_0hAsAPD500
paramount pictures

"I feel like it's such a great character, but for so many young gay kids, especially chubby kids or POC kids or anyone who just felt like other or different, or wasn't sitting at the cool white table, I feel like for them," he continued. "Damien was something that was like, 'Wow, like that's kind of like me, like, I'm that one? Like, and he's the best, they're the best out of everything.'"

The Hollywood star admitted that he's even had "a lot of grown men start crying to me" over his character , as they related to him. "It's such a defining moment in my life, but I got a fan letter from someone at the 10th year anniversary who said, 'You know, I don't know if you're gay or not. And it doesn't matter. But when I was in eighth grade, I was tortured for being chubby and beat up for being a sissy. And then your movie came out and in ninth grade on the first day of my freshman year, the popular senior girl said, you're like, Damien, come sit with us. And he was like, thank you for giving me something immediate that I can point to and say, that's me,'" he shared.

The cast has been talking about reuniting for another flick, but it's unclear what will actually transpire.

"I want to do a whole movie with the whole cast. We all play different characters. People would love that, you know, Tina Fey 's got that power, and she ain't pulling the trigger. So, I don't know who else could do it. It would have been great if Tina kept writing movies for all of us," he quipped.

Franzese is also taking matters into his own hands, as he has been "trying to write something that has all of us in it ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XSbI4_0hAsAPD500
mega

Just because to me, that just seems like so much fun, and I know h ow much joy it brings ," he noted. "So, my dream was to be like this famous actor that everybody knew. And pretty much, even if you don't know how to pronounce my name, if you go, 'Oh, the guy from Mean Girls ?' People know me. So, if I accomplished that so early on, what's the next dream, right? Like, what's really the next goal."

He added, "I don't even watch the Oscars. I want to be a purveyor of joy," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Appears Frail & Confused In New Video

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about, though her rare public sighting was certainly cause for concern.In a new video of the embattled star taking on New York City, she was seen stepping out with a man who identified himself as her manager, William Selby. Wearing extremely short jean shorts, a black t-shirt and shimmering sneakers, an extremely frail Williams was seen walking back and forth from her car and apartment building.As she walked towards her car, which was surrounded by paparazzi, the wide-eyed embattled talk show host had a huge smile plastered on her face. When asked how she...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Daniel Franzese
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’

Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gay Men#Mean Girls#Film Star#Paramount
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Jaw Dropping Transformation: Photos

Wendy Williams' has gone through a complete transformation in the past few years. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show shocked fans recently while stepping out in New York City looking quite different than she ever has before. The frail looking Williams was asked by photographers how she was doing, she bizarrely replied "Very well, thanks. Well, my American Express is broken, so I gotta take care of that." WENDY WILLIAMS' INNER CIRCLE WORRIED AFTER EMBATTLED STAR'S 'CRAZY' & 'UNNERVING' MARRIAGE CLAIMS"Where am I going. This is not where I'm flying," the former queen of radio confusingly said before...
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Famous Curves In Sultry Black Dress After Welcoming Baby. No 2

One hot mama! Khloé Kardashian is looking good and likely feeling even better after the recent expansion of her brood.The Kardashians star, 38, was seen stunning in a tight-hugging black dress that showed off her hourglass curves while grabbing dinner with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Monday, August 8, only three days after news broke that she and Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child.With her hair up in a tight high bun and her front pieces perfectly framing her face, Kardashian strutted through California, showing off the ultimate Revenge Body following her rumored split from her mystery private...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack

Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline's Sons Are All Grown Up! See Rare Photos Of The Kids

It's hard to believe that Britney Spears and Kevin Federline are parents to two teenagers. After Federline spoke out in a new interview, new photos of Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, were released, in which the boys are all smiles while at home. In some of the pictures, Jayden and Sean pose with their dad and their half-sisters. (Federline shares Peyton, 8, and Jordan, 10, with his wife, Victoria Prince. He is also a father to Kaleb, 18, and Kori, 20.)As OK! previously reported, Federline spoke out about Jayden and Sean's relationship with their mother. "The boys have...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

95K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy