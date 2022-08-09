Daniel Franzese Weighs In On Another 'Mean Girls' Movie: 'I Would Absolutely Love It'

paramount;mega

It's been 18 years since Mean Girls premiered, and fans are waiting for another movie to be made. Daniel Franzese , who played Damian, shared that he would be on board if a reboot or flick is in the works.

"I would love it. I would absolutely love it. I would do it in any form whatsoever. This movie brings people so much joy, so I lean into it. Damien is on a different level than a lot of other characters in the movie. One, he's the least problematic character over time — the teachers in her bra, other teachers are sleeping with the students, one girl is psycho revenge planning. It's like, 'Whoa, like Damien is just like hanging out in the bathroom,'" he said on David Yontef 's " Behind the Velvet Rope " podcast.

The actor noted that playing Damien was such a pivotal point in his career .

"I think for a lot of people in America, Damien was the first person they saw as gay, and you could kind of tell I was really gay, even if I didn't say it, but like a gay, chubby teen just kind of being comfortable in his skin and like never worrying," he said. "Damien didn't cry in the movie, and he wasn't sad. There was none of that stuff. He probably would have been a plastic if he was a girl because he got the hierarchy of it all, but he was above it."

"I feel like it's such a great character, but for so many young gay kids, especially chubby kids or POC kids or anyone who just felt like other or different, or wasn't sitting at the cool white table, I feel like for them," he continued. "Damien was something that was like, 'Wow, like that's kind of like me, like, I'm that one? Like, and he's the best, they're the best out of everything.'"

The Hollywood star admitted that he's even had "a lot of grown men start crying to me" over his character , as they related to him. "It's such a defining moment in my life, but I got a fan letter from someone at the 10th year anniversary who said, 'You know, I don't know if you're gay or not. And it doesn't matter. But when I was in eighth grade, I was tortured for being chubby and beat up for being a sissy. And then your movie came out and in ninth grade on the first day of my freshman year, the popular senior girl said, you're like, Damien, come sit with us. And he was like, thank you for giving me something immediate that I can point to and say, that's me,'" he shared.

The cast has been talking about reuniting for another flick, but it's unclear what will actually transpire.

"I want to do a whole movie with the whole cast. We all play different characters. People would love that, you know, Tina Fey 's got that power, and she ain't pulling the trigger. So, I don't know who else could do it. It would have been great if Tina kept writing movies for all of us," he quipped.

Franzese is also taking matters into his own hands, as he has been "trying to write something that has all of us in it ."

Just because to me, that just seems like so much fun, and I know h ow much joy it brings ," he noted. "So, my dream was to be like this famous actor that everybody knew. And pretty much, even if you don't know how to pronounce my name, if you go, 'Oh, the guy from Mean Girls ?' People know me. So, if I accomplished that so early on, what's the next dream, right? Like, what's really the next goal."

He added, "I don't even watch the Oscars. I want to be a purveyor of joy," he said.