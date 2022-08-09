ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Changes to NC teacher licensing, pay on the table as state faces ‘crisis’

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k29x7_0hAsAMo800

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the North Carolina Association of Educators on Tuesday criticized a proposal to change how teachers are licensed and paid, as state education officials said North Carolina is facing a “crisis.”

The proposal could lead to teachers making more money than they do currently, but pay would no longer be based on the teacher’s years on the job. Instead, it would be tied to effectiveness.

“We deserve to be paid for our experience without jumping through hoops or wondering if this year’s paycheck will be different than next year’s,” Kiana Espinoza said, an eighth-grade English teacher in Wake County. “I’m not suggesting anything complicated. I think what we’re all suggesting is we just need a raise.”

NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan

While the proposal could be revised further before going to the state Board of Education later this year, beginning teachers would make $45,000, which is higher than the current starting rate of $37,000. Additionally, pay could exceed $70,000, which is also higher than the current state salary, that peaks at $54,000.

The plan aims to reward the most effective teachers, tying their raises to measures such as test scores, assessments by their colleagues and students for taking on additional responsibilities.

The NCAE held a press conference Tuesday morning outside the state education building, saying the plan could lead to more teaching to the test and that standards could be vague.

The group called for taking steps such as raising starting pay to $45,000 a year, boosting pay for veteran teachers and hiring 7,000 teaching assistants.

“We don’t have to come up with new schemes. We already know what works,” NCAE Vice President Bryan Proffitt said. “We just need to fund that and commit to building that school system.”

Eric Davis, the chair of the state Board of Education, defended the proposal during a board meeting last week.

“Our state is in a teaching crisis,” he said. “It’s having a significant negative impact on today’s students, and if not corrected, will damage our state for generations to come.”

He added that the proposal “better supports teachers throughout their careers both financially and professionally and rewards teachers for creating better outcomes for our students.”

Davis noted that teaching vacancies are “soaring” and argued the current licensing system creates barriers.

Espinoza is wondering how much longer she’ll continue to teach.

She said she’d like to have kids of her own one day and worries her profession won’t pay enough to help support a family.

“Can I keep doing this?” she asked. “What I see when I look around is people have kids and they can’t afford childcare as a teacher. And, that’s sad.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
my40.tv

Group criticizes proposed license, pay overhaul for North Carolina teachers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Members of North Carolina's leading teacher advocacy group are criticizing a proposed overhaul of public school instructor pay and licensing. The North Carolina Association of Educators held a news conference Tuesday. It's unhappy with a licensure model released months ago that's based on recommendations coming out of a state commission.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Education#Raleigh#Ncdot#Ncae
WRAL

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery

Freedom Hill: This small NC town was the first in the nation incorporated by Black families freed from slavery. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been almost washed away in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state - in part due to hurricane damage and high water that have plagued the town since its founding.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
WNCT

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
change-links.org

North Carolina NAACP Former Leader Found Dead

The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP, who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County...
POLITICS
CBS 17

CBS 17

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy