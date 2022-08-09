ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

‘There’s no bite, it’s so smooth’ Moonshine locally made in New Bern

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLjm0_0hAsAHOV00

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a trip to Asheville, two local business owners are now bringing locally distilled and legal moonshine to the New Bern area.

Marisol Schultz and Daniel Hand, owners of The Garage and other local businesses, saw some brewing equipment up for auction in Raleigh.

“We saw it and I was like, ‘Oh my god, wouldn’t that be cool?’ and we just kind of laughed about it,” said Schultz. “One of us was like, we should do it just for fun and we started to bid on it. It keeps going up like $100 here, and we’d go up $100, and it kept going, and finally, by the time we were leaving Asheville, we won the bid and picked it up on the way back.”

Schultz and Hand are calling it “Shine” Moonshine. It’s already available in all ABC stores across Craven County and for purchase at The Garage.

“People buy it because of the history of it,” says Hand.

Hand said for some the term ‘moonshine’ is very specific. “Their thing is it’s not real moonshine because we pay taxes, but if I drag that still into the woods, I’m making the same thing as if I bring it in here.”

Hand says it took about a year to get all the permits and regulations down, later reaching out to a local distiller to help with the process.

“You take water, corn, sugar and yeast and add it all in at certain proportions. You let it ferment a bit and then after that, you run it through the distiller and you come out with shine,” says Head Distiller Jonathan Ciesko.

Ciesko said the product is kind of like a community effort.

“We source a lot of stuff from local farmers and then we’ll take that spent grain that we’ve had and we’ll give it back to them for feed and stuff like that so we are kind of giving back to the area that we are taking from as well,” Ciesko said.

“It’s so good, it’s so smooth, even the straight shine that doesn’t have any flavoring, you know normally you drink it and you want to choke, this is, there’s no bite, there’s not, it’s so good and so smooth.”

Marisol Schultz, owner

Flavors so far include plain 100 proof, strawberry, watermelon, blueberry and peach, all at 60 proof. They have plans to add additional flavors like apple pie and other seasonal flavors with goals to extend sales into surrounding counties.

“We’re going to be adding probably about four or five more flavors, have some seasonal flavors, but then we’re also going to do Brandy, Rum Barrel Aged, and things like that,” says Hand. They also have hopes to create a special batch with proceeds being donated to local non-profits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Nonprofit HeARToscope hopes to bring new eyes to West Greenville, youth projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community always brings a smile to your face. HeARToscope CEO Deborah Sheppard has big plans for Greenville. HeARToscope is a nonprofit organization that uses art to showcase community, equity and relationships within Greenville. Deborah Sheppard, who has degrees in psychology and sociology and is certified as a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in the Greater New Bern Area: August 11 – 14, 2022

Discover Scuba with Divin’ Dawgs! Their experienced team of certified divers introduces newcomers to the diving world. Seasoned divers can sign up for fun dives. They offer classes for beginnings to others needing recertification. Check out their Dive Shop located at 801 Cardinal Road in New Bern. Call 252-638-3432.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Catching citation flounder with Capt. Lee Winkleman (part 1)

As I was perusing social media on Sunday, one fishing post stood out, a 29-inch 10.5-pound flounder post by Capt. Lee Winkleman of Top Gun Fishing. I had several thoughts, first our truncated flounder season is right around the corner, the month of September in fact, the fact that floundering is somewhat of a specialty craft, especially targeting BIG flounder, and exactly one year ago, I interviewed Capt. Lee on the radio specifically on targeting big flounder.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bern, NC
Lifestyle
City
Asheville, NC
City
New Bern, NC
Craven County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
County
Craven County, NC
WITN

Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9

Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WITN

Forest fire near Holly Ridge grows to over 1,000 acres

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A forest near Holly Ridge has grown this afternoon to more than 1,000 acres. The fire remains inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands in neighboring Pender County. Earlier today, Pender County said the wildfire was some 150 acres in size, but this afternoon Onslow County...
HOLLY RIDGE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moonshine#Auction#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Abc
WNCT

Swansboro hosts town hall meeting about public safety

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — In the wake of recent gun violence across the nation, the Town of Swansboro Chamber of Commerce held a safety discussion Thursday night. Inside First Baptist Church Swansboro, panelists talked to attendees about gun violence. “We had the sheriffs from both Carteret and Onslow County, Asa Buck and Hans Miller, Kay […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can always find good food in Eastern North Carolina, as there is a selection for everyone. With Guy Fieri being in Morehead City earlier this week, that got us thinking … where should Guy visit the next time he’s in town? We have so many incredible ‘diners, drive-ins and dives’ […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Power restored after transformer fire caused outage in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Power has been restored to Winterville neighborhoods after a transformer fire caused an outage Wednesday evening. WITN was told the transformer fire was in the first block on Ashley Meadows Drive when turning off of Old Tar Road. It appeared the affected areas, in addition to Ashley Meadows, were Main Street Village and Winterfield. Power was out from 6:50 p.m. until 8:10 p.m.
WINTERVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thewashingtondailynews.com

New board game comes to Beaufort County

Jack Kountouris is the son of a Washington Park native and has developed a new board game, called “Invasion: The Conquest of Kings.”. Invasion is a military strategy game whereby three to four players manage their resources and wage war against other players with the goal to have the most powerful kingdom by conquering two kings and obtaining two crowns.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Ayden residents concerned about cemetery upkeep

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A local couple is concerned about the maintenance of Ayden Town Cemetery. “About a year ago we started approaching the town and the town board on the nights of their meetings and we expressed some concerns,” Chris Cannon said. Chris and his wife, Shawn Cannon, are lifelong Ayden residents. They’ve been […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Robersonville group helps homeless in special way

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight women had a vision, and they decided to make it a reality. Deborah Battle and seven other women started a group they call the “Robersonville Dream Makers.” The group gives back to their community each month at the Pitt County Homeless Shelter. They serve things such as barbecue, chicken, collards, […]
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Coastal Federation is receiving funding to create a new aquaculture facility hub in Carteret County. It will provide oyster and clam growers with improved access to water and storage. Officials said their ultimate goal with this facility is to create high-quality jobs and increase the income for shellfish […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport wins grant to expand air service

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport has announced that it has been given a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. WITN is told that the airport is one of 25 communities nationwide to receive a grant this year. The...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Multiple county agencies on standby for 2,000 acre fire

HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WITN) - More than 13 emergency response agencies from as far away as Sampson County were on standby Thursday at the Holly Ridge fire department as crews continue working to contain a 2,000 acre forest fire in Pender County. Pender County Emergency Management, the North Carolina Forest...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Child Support offering free DNA testing Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Child Support is offering free DNA testing. It’s in support of Child Support Awareness Month. Testing is confidential and there has to be a paternity issue with no father on the birth certificate. Parents should bring an ID and birth certificate. “It’s critical for parents to know who the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy