Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
The suspect in a Bloomington shooting is awaiting extradition to Monroe County after being arrested in Illinois.
ABC7 Chicago
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Attorney: City was aware of police misconduct while spending millions to defend cops in court
The City of Chicago has just released an unredacted, 33-page report on the conduct of police officers. Attorney Joel Flaxman said the report shows the city was aware of police misconduct — but spent millions in court to defend lawsuits against cops.
Chicago police officers and firefighters compete on the baseball diamond for charity
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some of Chicago's finest took to the baseball diamond Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.Members of the Chicago Police and Fire Departments competed in the annual First Responders Classic to raise money for their charities.The teams had some practice before first pitch.
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
wlip.com
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago girl struck by gunfire while taking driver's ed behind-the-wheel course
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot and injured during driver’s ed in the city’s Roseland neighborhood Thursday. The teen’s mom spoke with FOX 32 and said her daughter was taking her last driving exam when gunshots rang out around noon. "She was just still in shock,...
Car stolen with 1-year-old inside on Near South Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 1-year-old boy is safe after a car he was in was stolen on the Near South Side Wednesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago men convicted in Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline
CHICAGO - Two suburban men were convicted on conspiracy charges for their involvement in a 2019 drug pipeline that stretched from Mexico to Chicago. Sheldon Morales, 40, and Eduardo Santana, 45, worked with a supplier in Mexico and two inmates in a Texas prison to traffic methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine from Mexico to Evanston and Morton Grove, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
Off-duty Will County sheriff deputy accused of trespassing at Mokena Catholic school, as trial gets underway
Edward Goewey, while off-duty as a Will County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of going without permission to the second floor classroom area of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena last year.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 67, found dead in Rogers Park was killed in assault: autopsy
CHICAGO - A 67-year-old man found dead Tuesday in Rogers Park was killed in an assault, according to Cook County officials. Vincente Antunez was found dead about 8:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of North Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police, who say they are conducting an investigation. Antunez died...
Suburban parents outraged after day care doesn’t disclose employee’s grooming arrest
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Parents in Naperville are outraged after a day care chose not to tell them about an employee’s grooming arrest back in June. James Wood, 35, of Darien, was arrested on June 30 at the Bright Horizons Naperville location after being employed as a substitute teacher and camp counselor. He worked there for […]
CBS News
Willie Wilson wants to bring back CTA's own police force, calls Chicago's elected leaders "totally out of touch"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson on Wednesday said he wants to bring back a dedicated CTA police force and return conductors to every train to stem spiking violent crime on the city's public transit system. Wilson said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other elected officials in Chicago are "totally...
