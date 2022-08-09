According to Anderson County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, Tyler Mayes, an incident at the Anderson County Jail this morning sent two jailers, a patrol deputy, and an inmate all to Methodist Medical Center for further evaluation. The deputies were possibly exposed to fentanyl. No word on whether the three deputies and inmate suffered any ill effects from the possible exposure. The patrol vehicle was cleaned out to make sure there was no residual fentanyl left over. All four were transported to MMC. Everyone has been treated and released from the hospital.

