ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millcreek Township, PA

In raucous board meeting, Millcreek residents demand justice for euthanized cat

By A.J. Rao, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

A standing-room-only crowd packed into the Millcreek Township Municipal Building on Tuesday demanding "Justice for Berkeley," the neighborhood stray cat that residents say was wrongfully shot and euthanized by an animal control officer.

The raucous crowd of nearly 100 people who attended the board of supervisors meeting called on leaders to fire animal control officer Rich Lyall, who they claim displayed animal cruelty by snatching Berkeley by his neck with a catchpole and shooting him in the head.

In a news release Friday, the township stated Lyall euthanized the cat "out of an abundance of caution" and in accordance with Pennsylvania’s Animal Destruction Method Authorization Law, insisting Berkeley was host to several parasites and reacted aggressively when caught, posing a safety risk.

First report: Millcreek Township residents, officials at odds over euthanizing 'super sweet' cat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03RC24_0hAsAADQ00

The crowd, which included residents who interacted with Berkeley, didn't buy it.

"A diagnosis was determined within seconds and a life was taken within minutes," said MaryGrace Lacoste, executive director of Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary & Adoption Center in Erie, on Tuesday.

"The empathy, humanity and compassion simply did not exist anywhere during this interaction."

Did Rich Lyall mishandle the situation?

Lacoste was one of a number of professional animal caretakers who spoke during the meeting's public comment period, arguing that Lyall — who's only been on the job for a year — mishandled the situation.

Nicole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society , referenced a doorbell video taken during the July 29 incident that shows Lyall carrying Berkeley by the neck with a catchpole.

"(Lyall) is captured in a video inappropriately using equipment that likely strangled or could have snapped the neck of the cat," Leone said. "This video is devastating from an animal welfare organization's perspective as it makes us suspicious and fearful that practices like this have been occurring more often than just with Berkeley."

Leone said the Erie Humane Society has a long-standing relationship with the township, one that gives the animal control officer 24-hour access to the Humane Society facility, as well as 24-hour emergency numbers.

"The officer responsible was careless in his handling of this poor pet," she said. "It is my belief that when the township is hiring someone to work with animals, that the officer chosen should have the aptitude to provide care."

Surrendering pets: Pets surrendered to Erie-area shelters are paying the price for inflated costs

Eric Duckett, animal cruelty officer at the A.N.N.A. shelter in Erie, also said Lyall showed "no compassion."

"The approach that he took when he went to that house was wrong, his attitude from the very beginning was wrong," Duckett said. "If I was in his position, I wouldn't have even pulled my catchpole or my rabies pole or my come-along pole out of the car. In the five years that I've been doing this job, I might have used mine three or four times, and that's always in extreme, feral conditions."

Tyler Nowosielski, a volunteer with the Erie Animal Network , also posed questions about Lyall's quick diagnosis, insisting photos of Berkeley taken shortly before his death showed him happy and healthy.

"There were no visual signs of parasitic infestation, no fleas, no ticks, and most certainly no visual evidence of a rabies infection," he said.

The township has not been able to confirm where Berkeley's body was disposed. However, allegations online and from one of the cat's caretakers, Candy Weigel, claim Lyall disposed of the body in a dumpster.

Lyall, who did not attend Tuesday's meeting, could not be reached for comment.

First Kitty: First kitty: Willow Biden, new White House cat, hails from Volant, Pennsylvania, farm

Residents demand accountability, more training for Animal Control

The euthanasia took place on the afternoon of July 29, when Haley Briggs, who lives in the 3200 block of Berkeley Road, contacted the Millcreek Police Department about a stray male cat that had entered her home and refused to leave.

Since the Erie Humane Society had been closed that day for cleaning, Briggs contacted the police, hoping an animal control officer could transport the cat there. Animal Control has 24-hour access to the Humane Society facility.

Briggs, who spoke to the board Tuesday, said she asked police if the cat would be taken to the Humane Society, to which an officer said "yes, we have keys."

Briggs also claimed she volunteered to carry and place Berkeley in Lyall's carrier but Lyall refused. "That cat did not deserve to be hung and carried out of my door," she said, fighting back tears.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 3,000 people had signed an online petition on Change.org demanding Lyall be fired, which is a decision for the township supervisors.

Kim Clear, one of the supervisors, told the Erie Times-News an investigation has been opened based on "new information, statements and videos obtained this weekend."

Investigation opens: Millcreek Township to investigate case of euthanized cat; 'new information' obtained

Leone, Duckett, as well as A.N.N.A. Shelter Director Ruth Thompson, told the board Tuesday they'd be willing to educate and assist the township's animal control services.

Board Chairman Daniel Ouellet said, "we're going to take you up on that offer."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In raucous board meeting, Millcreek residents demand justice for euthanized cat

Comments / 22

FJB SAVE OUR COUNTRY
2d ago

any normal citizen would be in jail already. for animal cruelty. But he was smart enough to dispose of the carcass so no proof nothing was wrong with the cat

Reply
21
Suzanne Hess Alexander
1d ago

This infuriates me! That was pure hatred in the way he handled that poor cat. He should not only be fired, he should not be allowed to own animals. Under section 428 of the IPC he should be charged and given two-year jail term and fines!

Reply(2)
11
Jennifer T
20h ago

How about you keep your animals inside and on your property instead of where they're causing enough trouble that they get euthanized,

Reply(1)
2
Related
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Volant, PA
Millcreek Township, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Pets & Animals
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Government
City
Millcreek Township, PA
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie

WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Animal Control#Animal Cruelty#Euthanasia#Berkeley
Titusville Herald

Titusville Police and game wardens handle incident with their ‘bear’ hands

The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday. The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Doug Mastriano campaigning in Western Pennsylvania

Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano is hitting the campaign trail in western Pennsylvania. Over the next several days, the state senator, and his wife, Rebbie, will be making stops in several counties in the area starting on Wednesday and going through Saturday. Here's a look at the details:. Aug...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for Tall Ships Erie

As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
ERIE, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

In Pennsylvania, a scrappy interloper — New Jersey — dominates U.S. Senate race

Any Pennsylvanian with even a passing interest in politics knows who John Fetterman is. The Keystone State’s lieutenant governor has made a name for himself as a working-class antihero in Harrisburg, a persona he has crafted largely in self-deprecating social media posts in which he embraces his notorious aversion to pants, his wife’s gentle ribbing, and his hulking resemblance to a professional wrestler.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
822K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy