Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA・
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Bernardo Silva doesn't understand why Liverpool have more players in Team of the Year than Man City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has gone in on the Professional Footballers' Association for last season's Team of the Year selections. City won the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day after coming from 2-0 down to defeat Aston Villa 3-2. Despite that, only three City players...
Paris Saint-Germain 'open talks with Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford' over shock transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are lining up a shock move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, according to reports in France. PSG are interested in signing the England international and have opened talks with the forward's camp, according to French publication L'Equipe, as reported by Get French Football News. The report comes...
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
John Murtough to meet in person with Erik ten Hag midfield target on Friday
Manchester United’s long-winded search for at least one central midfielder may finally be coming to an end in the form of Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. United have spent a significant portion of this summer hunting the signature of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, with the player seen as a perfect fit for Erik ten Hag.
Yardbarker
Manchester City announce a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of The Etihad Stadium
Manchester City have announced a redesigned concourse area in the South Stand of the Etihad Stadium to enhance the matchday experience for fans coming to watch the reigning Premier League Champions. Over the summer the club have been putting together various plans to make the match that much better for...
Gabriel Magalhaes committed to Arsenal amid Juventus links
Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shrugged off reports linking him with a move away from the club. The Brazilian defender was a mainstay for the Gunners last season as he topped the charts for minutes played, successful tackles and completed passes from the back in 2021/22. Gabriel’s on-field success has,...
Yardbarker
Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona
Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
Pep Guardiola confirms imminent signing Sergio Gomez will STAY with Manchester City first-team
Sergio Gomez will remain with Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed. Manchester City, who are on the verge of signing Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez, will keep the 21 year-old at the Etihad Stadium for the 2022/23 campaign, according to Pep Guardiola. Gomez is in the North West and is...
Joe Cole Names Four Teams "More Capable" Than Real Madrid Of Winning Champions League
Cole does not expect Real to successfully retain their European crown this season.
UEFA・
Revealed: Chelsea are Premier League's biggest spenders this summer so far
Chelsea are the biggest spenders in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, it has been revealed. Thomas Tuchel was keen to bring in reinforcements in the summer, having lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. Romelu Lukaku also departed during the transfer window, with Timo Werner the latest name to...
Opinion: Manchester City Are Everything Manchester United Were, And Maybe More
It's been five years since Manchester United have won a trophy, and as the Red's walked off the pitch to another chorus of boos on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City were getting ready to begin their defence of another title.
Manchester City looking at Atletico Madrid left-back as part of five-man transfer shortlist
Manchester City are set for a record-breaking summer of sales, but their business coming into the club has been equally impressive. The statement signing is - of course - the £51 million capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract. In the Bundesliga, the clinical striker...
"It just doesn't make sense!" - Bernardo Silva hits out about Manchester City not receiving enough credit for their achievements
Bernardo Silva has admitted his feelings on Manchester City not receiving enough credit for their accomplishments over the course of his time at the club. To call Pep Guardiola's side dominant as of late would be an understatement, as the club certainly has the silverware to back it up. Across...
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Erik ten Hag keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech but Man United hierarchy coy on transfer
Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer but the Manchester United board has other ideas, according to reports. The 29-year-old is pushing to leave Chelsea during the current transfer window and looked likely for a move to Italy to join AC Milan. But in recent days, despite talks throughout the summer, the Serie A outfit withdrew their interest in the Morocco international.
Sky pundit makes Liverpool claim that will 'surprise one or two' and shares brutal Chelsea prediction
Former Premier League striker Alan Smith has had his say on how he thinks Liverpool will fare this season and says his prediction may ‘surprise one or two’. Smith, who played 294 games and scored 95 goals for Arsenal in his career, stated to the 90Min Youtube Channel that he believes Jurgen Klopp's side will win the Premier League.
