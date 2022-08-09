ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
SPORTbible

Gabriel Magalhaes committed to Arsenal amid Juventus links

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes has shrugged off reports linking him with a move away from the club. The Brazilian defender was a mainstay for the Gunners last season as he topped the charts for minutes played, successful tackles and completed passes from the back in 2021/22. Gabriel’s on-field success has,...
Yardbarker

Report: Pep Guardiola Will Allow Bernardo Silva To Join Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wants to leave and join Barcelona this summer. The Manchester City manager made clear in his interview last week that any player that wants to leave Manchester City will be allowed to leave the club, and he will reportedly not stand in Bernardo Silva's way if he wishes to join Barcelona.
SPORTbible

Erik ten Hag keen on Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech but Man United hierarchy coy on transfer

Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer but the Manchester United board has other ideas, according to reports. The 29-year-old is pushing to leave Chelsea during the current transfer window and looked likely for a move to Italy to join AC Milan. But in recent days, despite talks throughout the summer, the Serie A outfit withdrew their interest in the Morocco international.
