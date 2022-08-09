High school football preview: J.H. Rose ‘bigger, faster, stronger’ after championship game appearance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the high school football season is just around the corner.

As teams wrap up their fall workouts and prepare to play under the Friday night lights, 9OYS is checking in with local coaches to learn more about what we can expect from Eastern North Carolina teams this year.

The J.H. Rose football team is coming off a trip to the NCHSAA 3A state championship last year. Coach Will Bland has been impressed with his team’s work ethic after that playoff run. Watch the video above to learn more about the Rampants’ mindset heading into the new season.

