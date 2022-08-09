Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
GRPD: 2 dead, child found safe in Grand Rapids home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating, after two people were found dead at a home on the southeast side of the city. A man and a woman were deceased at a home on Oakdale Street Southeast, police say. Both victims were adults. Also...
Wyoming police search for bank robbery suspect
Police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Wyoming.
Muskegon Public Safety taps Ludington Police Chief as new leader
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon has selected a new leader of the public safety department, and they didn't have to go far. Timothy Kozal, who currently serves as the Ludington Police Chief, was the finalist who officials ultimately decided was the best pick, Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
ORV driver says slow-moving farm equipment sign is ‘good enough’ to ride on roads
LAKE COUNTY, MI – An unlicensed ORV touting a “slow-moving farm equipment” sign was recently pulled over in Lake County, officials said. Department of Natural Resources conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to a news release from the DNR. Both subjects riding in the ORV said they figured the farm equipment sign on the back was “good enough” for operating on roads.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
16-Year-Old Hudsonville Girl Died In A Rollover Crash In Jenison (Jenison, MI)
The police reported a single-vehicle rollover crash that killed a 16-year-old Hudsonville girl. The accident happened on Bauer Road east of 40th Avenue in the Jenison area just after 2 p.m.
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
Police arrest one in connection with Wednesday night shooting in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — One person is in custody following a shooting in Muskegon Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of Oakhill Drive Wednesday night. A man was shot in the chest during that shooting. They are in serious but stable condition, and are expected to survive.
'IT MEANS THE WORLD' | Blood donations hit close to home for Michigan State Police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twelve units of blood are on their way to hospitals across the state in an effort to save lives. Those twelve units were donated in the Michigan State Police training center on 4 Mile Road NW on Wednesday. "We do have three blood drives every...
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows aftermath of Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that ended in three arrests
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — About a month after a Grand Rapids City Commission ended early with three people under arrest, 13 ON YOUR SIDE obtained security footage of those arrests. On July 12, Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss adjourned the meeting early during the public comment section when a...
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Mecosta County Authorities Searching for Missing Three-Year-Old
UPDATE – Mecosta County authorities say a missing three-year-old boy from Big Rapids has been found safe and is okay. The Big Rapids Department of Public Safety says the three-year-old was reported missing just before 8 p.m. Monday, and was last seen playing outside with other kids around 7 p.m.
Video shows Grand Rapids police rush to save gunshot victims
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released new video footage following a shooting that left four people injured. Three of them suffered minor injuries but one person suffered serious injuries. The shooting happened on July 17 in the area of Cesar E. Chavez and Oakes...
Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
