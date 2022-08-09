ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Pascal Siakam
NBA Analysis Network

Heat Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Sometimes, NBA trades get complicated. We mean that in a couple of ways – making them can get complicated, and they can be complicated once they’re made. After all, look at the Kevin Durant situation. One of the best players in the NBA has demanded a trade. Surely, someone will take him off Brooklyn’s hands.
BROOKLYN, NY
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Raptors Land Spurs#The Philadelphia 76ers#Nba News Trade
Yardbarker

JaVale McGee Says He Enjoyed Playing With LeBron James And The Lakers: “People Forget We Were 1st In The West And I Was The Starting Center The Whole Year”

JaVale McGee is a 3-time NBA Champion and will hope his veteran leadership rubs off on the Dallas Mavericks this season. McGee signed with the Mavs to reunite with former Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and former teammate Jared Dudley (assistant coach on the Mavs). The 2019-20 Lakers went all...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias

View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Report: Rob Pelinka wants LeBron James to retire a Laker and will provide him ‘every resource possible’ to compete for a title

Among fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, there seems to be a split, where some want LeBron James to stick around, while others want him gone as soon as possible. But as far as general manager Rob Pelinka is concerned, James is hugely central to the Lakers’ championship hopes, and he wants the four-time MVP to stick around for the remainder of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Details Emerge From LeBron James' Meeting With Lakers

Earlier this month, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported the Los Angeles Lakers met with LeBron James to discuss their future together. The two sides reportedly had a "productive" discussion, but did not decide on a future contract. LeBron is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension, but that wasn't completed in the meeting.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

 https://NBAAnalysis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy