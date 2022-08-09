ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Comments / 2

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

EFPSO deputies train for active shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is putting deputies through extensive training to handle active shooters. East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office deputies are going through active shooter training. “Under the circumstances that is happening across the country, this type of training is very important and it is very important to repeat and do it regularly,” says Sheriff Jeff Travis. The sheriff’s office has struggled to fund extensive training courses like this one, but are now prioritizing training for all deputies in response to mass shootings around the country.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting near N 38th St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a local hospital late Wednesday night. Officers arrived at approximately 11 p.m. and found one shooting victim. BRPD says the victim sustained “an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.”. Detectives believe the shooting took place close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED; LPSO searching for domestic abuse suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. - Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for the whereabouts of a man wanted on domestic abuse and other charges. Joshua Phillips, 35, is wanted on charges of child endangerment, violation of protective order, felon in possession of firearm, domestic abuse and improper telephone communications, according to LPSO.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy