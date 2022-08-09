Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
KBTX.com
Back to School: Bryan PD talks safety, security within Bryan ISD schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are nearly two dozen schools in Bryan ISD and the Bryan Police Department is tasked with keeping them safe. The sergeant of the School Resource Officer Unit was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about how they constantly work and train to keep students and staff safe.
Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet
As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms
KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
College Station Krispy Kreme offering dozen glazed donuts at national gas average
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Four Wednesdays remain in Krispy Kreme's 'Beat the Pump' offer, which has been going on since June 8. The offer runs through Aug. 31 and is only redeemable when purchased in-store, at the drive-thru or ordered online via online pickup. According to Krispy Kreme's website,...
News Channel 25
Car engulfed in flames spotted on Highway 6 heading into College Station: Witness
BRYAN, Texas — A car engulfed in flames was spotted this morning on Highway 6 heading into College Station, according to a witness. Around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, a viewer submitted this photo to our station, confirming the incident. EMS was reportedly seen responding to the scene. No further details...
KBTX.com
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crashed late Wednesday night. Bryan police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive around 10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers found the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived on scene. The...
KENS 5
Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four. Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold. "It's not always this quiet,"...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A Hempstead woman was charged with assault Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 2:00, Officers responded to 800 Hosea Street for a weapon involved situation. Sharreauno Solomon, 33 of Hempstead, was placed in custody and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy issuing mandatory water restrictions amid ‘severe’ drought
The city of Katy is asking its residents to follow mandatory restrictions on their water usage, effective immediately, after enduring drought conditions, according to a press release from the city. The statement from Katy Mayor Dusty Theile said the city’s wells are unable to maintain their integrity amid rising heat...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man’s 46th And 48th Visit To The Brazos County Jail For A Combined 62 Charges
A 30 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the 48th time in the last 13 years. Online records indicate Marcellious McGee, who was booked August 8, was released August 10 after posting bonds on 18 of 42 charges totaling almost $130,000 dollars. He was...
wtaw.com
More Local Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions
Bryan police responding to a report of reckless driver near downtown Bryan last Friday night led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and DWI with one prior conviction. Online court records also state 53 year old William Charles Johnson, Jr. of Bryan is awaiting five trials in Brazos County courts. One is for driving with an invalid license in June, another for DWI last December, and three trials for misdemeanor thefts from three years ago. Johnson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.
Click2Houston.com
FBI searching for 2 men wanted for robbing PNC Bank in Navasota
NAVASOTA – The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men who robbed a PNC Bank. On Nov. 2, 2021, investigators said the two men robbed the PNC Bank located at 603 E. Washington Avenue in Navasota.
FBI searching for 2 masked suspects accused of robbing Navasota bank, elderly customer at gunpoint
Do you recognize them? One of the suspects reportedly knocked over an elderly customer and robbed her, causing her to need medical attention.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book
TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
