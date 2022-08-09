ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burton, TX

Over 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers, staff honored at Convocation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before students and teachers head back for the first day of school on Aug. 16, Bryan ISD hosted its annual Convocation to kick off the school year. The auditorium at Central Baptist Church was filled with more than 2,000 Bryan ISD teachers and staff. Superintendent Ginger Carrabine, along with many Student Ambassadors, took part in the program.
BRYAN, TX
Back to School: Bryan PD talks safety, security within Bryan ISD schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are nearly two dozen schools in Bryan ISD and the Bryan Police Department is tasked with keeping them safe. The sergeant of the School Resource Officer Unit was on Brazos Valley This Morning Thursday and spoke about how they constantly work and train to keep students and staff safe.
Bryan teacher says new school year will be bittersweet

As children are getting back to the books, longtime educator Kathy Beckworth explained how thrilled she was for the school year to begin. She has been teaching for at Branch Elementary in Bryan ISD since the school opened up in 1990 as a kindergarten teacher. With school a week away,...
BRYAN, TX
Katy ISD campuses damaged in severe storms

KATY, Texas – Several Katy Independent School District campuses were damaged during the severe storms that blew through the Houston area Wednesday night. On social media, Katy ISD shared this statement: “Several campuses were impacted by last night’s weather conditions, and our M&O teams have been working to ensure students and staff are in safe environments as they prepare for the start of school. All repairs will be completed before the first day of school.”
KATY, TX
Burton, TX
Burton, TX
Texas Education
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Burleson County family loses everything in devastating fire

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - A Burleson County family is recovering after losing all of their belongings and several pets in a fire that destroyed their home last week. Jesse and Rachel, along with their two kids Colton and Hayden, make up the Strong family. The Strong family’s house in Caldwell went up in flames Friday night. Rachel said she was on her way home from work on Aug. 5., when her husband called to tell her the devastating news.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
Motorcyclist killed in late night Bryan crash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed after a motorcycle crashed late Wednesday night. Bryan police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive around 10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers found the motorcyclist was dead when they arrived on scene. The...
BRYAN, TX
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
HEMPSTEAD WOMAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

A Hempstead woman was charged with assault Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 2:00, Officers responded to 800 Hosea Street for a weapon involved situation. Sharreauno Solomon, 33 of Hempstead, was placed in custody and transported to Washington County Jail where she was booked in for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.
ONE DEAD IN THREE-VEHICLE CRASH INVOLVING 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in Grimes County. The crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Highway 105 at County Road 417, east of Navasota. According to DPS reports, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driving westbound was stopped for vehicles turning onto...
NAVASOTA, TX
Katy issuing mandatory water restrictions amid ‘severe’ drought

The city of Katy is asking its residents to follow mandatory restrictions on their water usage, effective immediately, after enduring drought conditions, according to a press release from the city. The statement from Katy Mayor Dusty Theile said the city’s wells are unable to maintain their integrity amid rising heat...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED AFTER DISTURBANCE CALL

A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a disturbance call. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 10:00, Officers were dispatched to 300 block of Highway 290 West for a disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that the suspect, Land Mom, 39 of Brenham, had an active Criminal Trespass for the property. Mom was placed in custody for Criminal Trespass and for making a Terroristic Threat to a Family or Household member. Mom was transported to Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
More Local Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Prior Convictions

Bryan police responding to a report of reckless driver near downtown Bryan last Friday night led to the driver’s arrest on charges of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions and DWI with one prior conviction. Online court records also state 53 year old William Charles Johnson, Jr. of Bryan is awaiting five trials in Brazos County courts. One is for driving with an invalid license in June, another for DWI last December, and three trials for misdemeanor thefts from three years ago. Johnson is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
FBI searching for 2 men wanted for robbing PNC Bank in Navasota

NAVASOTA – The FBI Bryan Resident Agency and the Navasota Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the two men who robbed a PNC Bank. On Nov. 2, 2021, investigators said the two men robbed the PNC Bank located at 603 E. Washington Avenue in Navasota.
NAVASOTA, TX
Constables Seek The Public's Help in Identifying These Suspects Who Used Over $14,000.00 With A Stolen Credit Card and Check Book

TOMBALL, TX -- On July 18, 2022, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 24000 block of Rain Creek Drive in reference to a burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arriving, the victim advised that an unknown suspect made forced entry into her vehicle while she was at Burroughs Park and stole her purse which contained her wallet with her Texas Driver's License, debit and credit cards, her check book and house keys.
TOMBALL, TX

