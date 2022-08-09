ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was arrested after police say he assaulted another man with a gun.

It happened Sunday night just before midnight, on the 200 block of Tod Avenue, NW.

Warren Police were called for a disturbance. When they arrive they found the 30-year-old victim lying on the ground on a balcony with another person holding a rag to his head because he was “bleeding heavy.”

Witnesses told police 28-year-old Johnathan Ferrier was standing outside his apartment waiving a gun around. After being told to put it away or the police would be called, he replied saying the police couldn’t do anything to him, according to the report.

The witness said shortly after he heard a commotion from an apartment and when he went to check it out, he found the victim bleeding and was told Ferrier assaulted him with the gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Ferrier was found to have warrants through Trumbull County. He was taken into custody and charged with felonious assault and assault.

