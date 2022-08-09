ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

epbusinessjournal.com

EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants

The federal agency launched the inquiry after complaints from the Harris County Attorney and Lone Star Legal Aid about how the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues permits to plants that predominantly impact communities of color. “EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants” was...
fox26houston.com

EPA investigating Texas agency over discrimation against minorities

HOUSTON - Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee announced what he calls a big win for county residents: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will now be conducting an investigation into the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)’s concrete batch permitting criteria and processes under federal civil rights laws. "Time and...
eenews.net

Newsom unveils plan as Calif. braces for 10% water loss

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) today outlined a plan to address looming reductions to the state’s water supplies, unveiling proposals that would expand desalination and increase water reuse and recycling. “We have a renewed sense of urgency to address this issue head on,” Newsom said in remarks in Antioch,...
fox7austin.com

Texas Tribune looks at Governor Abbott and ERCOT

Governor Greg Abbott's level of involvement in the search for a new CEO for ERCOT and the nonprofit's public communications have surprised a number of sources, according to the Texas Tribune. Energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman explains.
eenews.net

Opioid ruling boosts Big Oil defense in Hawaii climate case

A landmark federal court ruling that rejected efforts to force three opioid distributors to pay up for the addiction crisis is already being cited by oil and gas companies in at least one lawsuit from local governments seeking compensation for erosion, wildfires and other effects of a warming planet. In...
Reform Austin

Texans Get Stuck With Another Abbott Tax

Attention all Texans, in September be prepared to pay yet another “Abbott tax.”. Telephone bills will increase, thanks to a startling high rate adopted by the Public Utility Commission of Texas last month, after Gov. Greg Abbott’s and their own neglect gave them no choice. Due to their...
KSAT 12

“He has total veto power”: Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Click2Houston.com

Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know

HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
