SUNY Poly & HFM BOCES PTECH announce new partnership

By Thad Randazzo
 2 days ago

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery BOCES Pathways in Technology Early College High School ( HFM BOCES PTECH ) and SUNY Polytechnic Institute ( SUNY Poly ) have announced a new partnership that streamlines to transferring process for students.

With the agreement in place, PTECH graduates can now continue their education at SUNY Poly, eliminating duplicate course requirements, and allowing them to earn a bachelor’s degree much more quickly and easily.

“This transfer agreement with SUNY Polytechnic Institute amplifies the opportunity and impact of the PTECH program,” HFM BOCES Superintendent Dr. David Ziskin said. “Our students now have a direct, economical pathway to high-demand bachelor’s degree programs that will further advance them on their paths to meaningful careers.”

This agreement guarantees the transferability of credits earned through the PTECH degree programs to SUNY Poly bachelor’s degrees , which are listed below:

  • A.S. Business Administration or A.A.S. Business Management to B.S. Business Administration
  • A.A.S. Computer Information Systems to B.S. Computer Information Systems
  • A.S. Computer Networking & Cybersecurity to B.S. Network + Computer Security
  • A.S. Computer Science to B.S. Computer + Information Science
  • A.A.S. Electrical Technology to B.S. Electrical Engineering Technology
  • A.A.S. Health Information Records Management to B.P.S. Health Information Management
  • A.S. Health Science, A.S. Human Services, A.A.S. Human Services, or A.A.S. Health Studies to B.S. Community + Behavioral Health
“This partnership with HFM BOCES PTECH will provide clear and streamlined academic pathways for students to pursue bachelor’s degrees at SUNY Poly in seven critical, in-demand degree programs,” said Dr. Zora Thomova , Interim Provost at SUNY Polytechnic Institute. “We are proud that this new agreement will facilitate the ability of even more students to easily take part in our highly affordable, immersive learning environment.”

High-achieving first-year students will also be considered for various scholarship awards, including the SUNY Poly Merit Scholarship, which is earned based on academic merit, the rigor of high school curriculum, and student involvement in extra-curricular activities. The agreement ensures students will have the best use of their time, money, and/or credits, and will help them avoid repeating coursework when they transfer to SUNY Poly.

