ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

Gothenburg named Community of the Year by Nebraska Diplomats

LINCOLN — The City of Gothenburg was named a Community of the Year at the Nebraska Diplomats Banquet Tuesday at the Younes Conference Center North in Kearney. Mike Bacon, a partner with Bacon, Vinton & Venteicher, L.L.C., accepted the award, a press release from Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office said.
GOTHENBURG, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Projected crop yields suffer as drought expands across Nebraska

Several weeks of dry weather have allowed drought conditions to expand in Nebraska, with the worst conditions in the southwest part of the state. According to the latest weekly Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 50% of the state is in severe drought or worse, more than 80% of the state is in at least a moderate drought and 95% is considered abnormally dry.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Half of Lincoln County now in worst drought categories, UNL center says

Drought conditions worsened in Lincoln County and across Nebraska over the past week as summer heat persisted and rain again grew scarce. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map Thursday showed North Platte and most of western and southern Lincoln County in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought.”
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NU regents approve project to address rural workforce shortage

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Thursday approved the program statement and construction budget for phase two of the UNK-UNMC Rural Health Education Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Construction of the $85 million facility is expected to begin in September 2023, with projected completion...
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: four, nineteen; White Balls: eight, twenty-five) (six, nineteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Lucky Ball: three) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 1, Day: 7, Year: 49. (Month: one; Day: seven; Year: forty-nine) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph

'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species

The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: ten; Day: nineteen; Year: sixty-eight) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
North Platte Telegraph

Boat launch improvements underway at Enders Reservoir SRA

Boating access improvements at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area in southwest Nebraska have begun and are expected to last through the fall. Public access will be affected, Nebraska Game and Parks said in a press release. Phase 1 of the project will restore boating access to Area A by extending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy