Count of COVID-19 outbreaks at NC’s nursing homes hits 5-month high

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Another big jump in the number of COVID-19 outbreaks at North Carolina’s nursing homes has pushed that total to a five-month high.

The weekly report released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 298 outbreaks at nursing homes — a net increase of 13 from last week.

That total has climbed by nine percent in two weeks during the surge driven by the BA.5 omicron sub-variant. The running total has gone up in 11 of the past 13 weeks and reached its highest point since March 8, the last time there were more than 300.

The number of outbreaks at residential care facilities is up 15 percent from last week, climbing to 187 — the most since March 15.

But the outbreak count in the state’s correctional facilities appears to have leveled off: That total has been at exactly 22 for three of the past four weeks after dropping by one during the past week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

