Tulsa PAC has a full lineup for 45th season

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced a full lineup for its 45th season.

FOX23′s Ron Terrell, who has been known to grace the stage himself, talked with PAC Chief Officer Mark Frie on the upcoming season.

“We just hit the ground running!” Frie said. “We will do 500+ event days during this season and anything and everything you will want to see will happen on our stage. "

Aug. 12-28: Something Rotten

Oklahoma’s oldest and largest non-profit theater group, Theater Tulsa, is celebrating 100 years of performances with “Something Rotten”. The group works to bring local performers from all sorts of backgrounds into theater. Even Mark Frie is taking the stage for this one.

“If you ever wanted to see me wear a wig and tap dance, this is your chance,” he said. “Theater Tulsa has been such a vital part of our theater community.”

Aug. 23-28: Pretty Woman

The iconic movie, reimagined for the stage.

“Its just one of those shows that you are just going to come and have a really good time and in today’s world we need more of that,” Frie said, addressing Pretty Woman.

Sept. 16: Funny Women of a Certain Age

This show made history with its premiere in 2019 as the first comedy special to feature six female comedians over the age of 50.

“We’ve got a lot of comedy on deck this fall for the PAC,” Frie said.

Jerry Seinfeld (facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/)

Oct. 14: Jerry Seinfeld

The famous comedian is back at the PAC for the second time with a whole new show.

