ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa PAC has a full lineup for 45th season

By Ron Terrell, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbmZa_0hAs9BWX00
Tulsa Performing Arts Center (Tulsa Performing Arts Center Facebook)

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced a full lineup for its 45th season.

FOX23′s Ron Terrell, who has been known to grace the stage himself, talked with PAC Chief Officer Mark Frie on the upcoming season.

“We just hit the ground running!” Frie said. “We will do 500+ event days during this season and anything and everything you will want to see will happen on our stage. "

Aug. 12-28: Something Rotten

Oklahoma’s oldest and largest non-profit theater group, Theater Tulsa, is celebrating 100 years of performances with “Something Rotten”. The group works to bring local performers from all sorts of backgrounds into theater. Even Mark Frie is taking the stage for this one.

“If you ever wanted to see me wear a wig and tap dance, this is your chance,” he said. “Theater Tulsa has been such a vital part of our theater community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVPuI_0hAs9BWX00
"Pretty Woman" coming to Tulsa PAC stage (Matthew Murphy, Celebrity Attractions)

Aug. 23-28: Pretty Woman

The iconic movie, reimagined for the stage.

“Its just one of those shows that you are just going to come and have a really good time and in today’s world we need more of that,” Frie said, addressing Pretty Woman.

Sept. 16: Funny Women of a Certain Age

This show made history with its premiere in 2019 as the first comedy special to feature six female comedians over the age of 50.

“We’ve got a lot of comedy on deck this fall for the PAC,” Frie said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BoeM_0hAs9BWX00
Jerry Seinfeld (facebook.com/JerrySeinfeld/)

Oct. 14: Jerry Seinfeld

The famous comedian is back at the PAC for the second time with a whole new show.

You can see the full list and buy tickets here.

photo cred: matthew murphy, celebrity attractions

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Baseball player celebrated for sportsmanship during Little League World Series tournament

TULSA, Okla. — An act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series Southwest Region Championship on Tuesday is shining a light on kindness and compassion. Team Oklahoma ended up losing the game to Texas East 9-4, their opponents from Pearland, Texas. But it’s how the players conducted themselves during some tense moments at the bottom of the first inning that’s captured the nation’s attention.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
sapulpatimes.com

Glenpool Whataburger celebrates birthday of one of their biggest fans

Lincoln Rachal is loyal in the way that a lot of Oklahomans are to the Sooners or the Cowboys. Only, his true love isn’t college football, it’s Whataburger. The boy celebrated his ninth birthday at the Glenpool restaurant on Tuesday, after visiting the restaurant every week for at least the last “six or seven months,” according to his grandfather.
GLENPOOL, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Murphy
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
KTUL

YWCA announces new south Tulsa location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — YWCA Tulsa announced the opening of a new South Tulsa location. This location will help to provide case management, employment services, and other resources to Tulsa's immigrant and refugee community, including over 875 Afghan refugees who relocated to Tulsa in the fall of 2021. The...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Pac#Celebrity#Performing
KTUL

Pride flags vandalized in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa neighborhood has been victimized by acts of vandalism that seemingly targeted a specific group. A pair of next-door neighbors on Brookside had their pride flags torn down on back-to-back nights. Bill Francisco, 91, told NewsChannel 8 he’s thought twice about leaving his pride...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
BIXBY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: Mabel Bassett & the Town Entertained the Children

This week in Sapulpa history, a Police Matron named Mabel Bassett had arranged entertainment for the young children of the city. Mabel Bassett was the town’s first Police Matron. In her work, she was at the forefront of helping the poor, women, and children, and the downtrodden. On August 7, 1913, townsfolk and Mabel were able to end the summer days before school started on a high note.
SAPULPA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts

The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
RAMONA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Celebrate with Sugar Sugar Bake Shop

Our newest 5-star bakery is celebrating their ribbon cutting this week! Be sure to come out to the Surrey Center (across the street from the hospital) to celebrate with owner, Hailey Young and the Sugar Sugar Bake Shop Bakers!. In addition to the case full of sweet treats for your...
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
71K+
Followers
125K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy