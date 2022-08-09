ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Vice

'Ring Nation' Is Amazon's Reality Show for Our Surveillance Dystopia

Amazon's propaganda campaign to normalize surveillance is about to hit a higher gear: Wanda Sykes is going to host a new show featuring videos taken from Ring surveillance cameras, Deadline reported on Thursday. It will be called Ring Nation. The show is being produced by MGM Television, which is owned...
Nieman Lab

Canada’s Online News Act shows how other countries are learning from Australia’s news bill

While many governments around the world have begun to more actively engage in the journalism policy space in recent years, few efforts have garnered as much attention as Australia’s media bargaining code. Designed by the country’s competition authority to address a perceived market imbalance between platforms and Australian publishers, it has also become a lightning rod for wider debates over the state of journalism, the role of Facebook and Google in journalism’s decline, and whether and how governments should step in.
