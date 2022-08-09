Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Western New York
Rushdie has long been targeted by the Iranian regime in response to his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: 'Mr. and Mr.'
ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan. The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.
Woman becomes one of the oldest people in the world to give birth after trying for decades
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
Airbnb Apologizes For Mississippi ‘Slave Cabin’ Listing After TikTok Video Goes Viral
Airbnb apologized after coming under fire over a viral TikTok video that showed a company listing for an “1830s slave cabin” where enslaved people who were forced to toil on a Mississippi plantation were housed. "Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb. We apologize...
Disoriented bear rescued after getting high from ‘mad honey,’ Turkey officials say
“Mad honey” contains a hallucinogen that acts like a drug.
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
'Ring Nation' Is Amazon's Reality Show for Our Surveillance Dystopia
Amazon's propaganda campaign to normalize surveillance is about to hit a higher gear: Wanda Sykes is going to host a new show featuring videos taken from Ring surveillance cameras, Deadline reported on Thursday. It will be called Ring Nation. The show is being produced by MGM Television, which is owned...
Canada’s Online News Act shows how other countries are learning from Australia’s news bill
While many governments around the world have begun to more actively engage in the journalism policy space in recent years, few efforts have garnered as much attention as Australia’s media bargaining code. Designed by the country’s competition authority to address a perceived market imbalance between platforms and Australian publishers, it has also become a lightning rod for wider debates over the state of journalism, the role of Facebook and Google in journalism’s decline, and whether and how governments should step in.
