WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
WRDW-TV

Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has found human remains after searching multiple ponds for a man who’s been missing for six years and is presumed dead. Authorities believe Simon Powell was murdered and that money many have been a motive. The...
WRDW-TV

Long wait for answers could end soon in missing-man case

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family could get closure over six years after Simon Powell went missing. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found human remains in a pond off Highway 56, where they were specifically looking for his body. The GBI is now examining those...
wfxg.com

Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
WJBF

Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
coladaily.com

Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Murray

The body of an Edgefield boater who went missing has been located from Lake Murray. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday afternoon that the body of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, was found Wednesday morning near the tournament ramp near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry County. Butler...
Aiken Standard

Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim

The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
WRDW-TV

1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
wfxg.com

Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
WRDW-TV

North Augusta woman accused of impersonating a judge

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of forgery and impersonating a judge. Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was booked into the Aiken County jail, according to SLED. According to arrest warrants, between April 1 and...
