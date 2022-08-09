Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man possibly suffering mental crisis
Investigators are searching for a 37-year-old Augusta man who they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
Grovetown man arrested involving murder of Morris Harden, Jr., investigation ongoing
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Grovetown man has been arrested involving the murder of Morris Harden, Jr. According to authorities, Ramando Cartrellis Moore, 38, Grovetown, was taken into custody on Thursday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and he was transported to the Burke County Detention Center. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, […]
WRDW-TV
Remains discovered during search for Simon Powell
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it has found human remains after searching multiple ponds for a man who’s been missing for six years and is presumed dead. Authorities believe Simon Powell was murdered and that money many have been a motive. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Long wait for answers could end soon in missing-man case
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County family could get closure over six years after Simon Powell went missing. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found human remains in a pond off Highway 56, where they were specifically looking for his body. The GBI is now examining those...
wfxg.com
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
coladaily.com
Body of missing boater recovered on Lake Murray
The body of an Edgefield boater who went missing has been located from Lake Murray. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported Thursday afternoon that the body of Terrance Dealta Butler, 31, was found Wednesday morning near the tournament ramp near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry County. Butler...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New RCSO security cameras leading to arrests
In light of recent shootings and violence, investigators say the cameras will not only help solve crime, but prevent it.
Coroner identifies Gem Lakes drowning victim
The Aiken County coroner has identified the body of a man who drowned in Gem Lakes in June. James L. Brooker, 55, has been identified as the man who drowned June 25 in the Gem Lakes neighborhood's recreation area, at 108 Recreation Drive, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
Dashcam Video released by Bulloch Sheriff of pursuit ending in fatality
Bulloch County Sheriff Noel Brown authorized a press release regarding a vehicle pursuit that took place Sunday August 7th on Pulaski Rd. The chase ended when the driver struck a bridge causing his vehicle to crash into the water. Since the press release there have been questions and commentary by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water in Bulloch County
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A deadly crash ended in Bulloch County after the driver struck a bridge and then ended up in the water. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Ashton Mingle, 27, took police on a high-speed chase around 4:47 a.m. on Aug. 7. Mingle was driving on a suspended license and was […]
Aiken County woman arrested after impersonating judge, received $16,000 after forging signature
AIKEN COUNTY, South Carolina (WJBF) – A South Carolina woman is behind bars after using a judge’s signature to forge a document giving her $16,000. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was arrested for Forgery and Impersonating a Judge. Authorities say Eubanks had a fake […]
wfxg.com
Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
Richmond County Coroner responds to two early morning fatal crashes on I-520, Mike Padgett
RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has been called out to two deadly accidents – both happened early Thursday morning at 4:00 a.m. The first was along I-20 eastbound with the car flipping and landing along 520-eastbound. One person was killed in that crash. The coroner said in this crash a pickup […]
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
WRDW-TV
North Augusta woman accused of impersonating a judge
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Wednesday arrested a woman accused of forgery and impersonating a judge. Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, of North Augusta, was booked into the Aiken County jail, according to SLED. According to arrest warrants, between April 1 and...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's office responding to reported shooting at M&M Mobile Home Park
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned that this shooting was a suicide. We will not be covering the story any furether. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting at a mobile home park in Martinez. According to dispatch, the call came in...
wgac.com
Woman’s Attempt To Kill Columbia County Attorney Gets Her 30 Years in Prison
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for giving you this FREE PASS to read an incredibly important article. It shows us as clearly as possible the difference between Augusta’s “limp-wristed” prosecutors, and the serious folks we have working for us in Columbia County!
Comments / 0