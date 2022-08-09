ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall

MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
Construction will disrupt traffic on Lovers Lane in Portage

PORTAGE, MI -- Milling and paving work will disrupt traffic on Lovers Lane from East Milham Avenue to East Kilgore Road, the city of Portage reports. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, milling began on the west side of Lovers Lane, followed by paving on Thursday, Aug. 11. Milling and paving operations within the East Kilgore Road intersection and side streets will cause delays, the city said in a news release.
Northbound U.S. 131 closed after pedestrian struck

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed at Leonard Street NE after a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, state police said. Traffic on northbound U.S. 131 is being rerouted at Leonard Street then back onto...
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County

ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
Portage firefighters train on West Lake for water rescues

PORTAGE, MI – Over 20 people gathered on West Lake to practice water rescues Thursday evening. The Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division conducted a joint training with the Kalamazoo County Dive and Rescue team Aug. 11 at West Lake. It was one of three evenings of trainings.
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
