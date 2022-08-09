Read full article on original website
I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall
MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
MDOT work at I-94/I-69 interchange continues, two more ramps to be rebuilt starting on Saturday
MARSHALL, MI (WTVB) – The rebuilding work at the interchange of I-94 and I-69 north of Marshall will shift gears this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation says crews will start rebuilding the eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound I-69 and the southbound I-69 ramp to westbound I-94 this Saturday, August 13.
Construction will disrupt traffic on Lovers Lane in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- Milling and paving work will disrupt traffic on Lovers Lane from East Milham Avenue to East Kilgore Road, the city of Portage reports. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, milling began on the west side of Lovers Lane, followed by paving on Thursday, Aug. 11. Milling and paving operations within the East Kilgore Road intersection and side streets will cause delays, the city said in a news release.
Protected bike lanes being added on two busy one-way streets in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Protected bike lanes are coming to two busy Kalamazoo streets as part of a pilot project. Pilot protected bike lanes will be installed on South Westnedge Avenue and South Park Street from Michigan Avenue to Maple Street starting the week of Aug. 15. The pilot bike lanes...
Northbound U.S. 131 closed after pedestrian struck
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed at Leonard Street NE after a pedestrian was struck on the freeway. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, state police said. Traffic on northbound U.S. 131 is being rerouted at Leonard Street then back onto...
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
MSP: One dead after single vehicle crash in Lenawee County
ROME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police say one man was killed in a single vehicle crash that happened in Lenawee County on Wednesday. MSP says troopers were dispatched to the crash on Southard Highway south of Burton Road at 3:35 p.m. on Aug. 10. According to MSP, a...
Portage firefighters train on West Lake for water rescues
PORTAGE, MI – Over 20 people gathered on West Lake to practice water rescues Thursday evening. The Portage Department of Public Safety Fire Division conducted a joint training with the Kalamazoo County Dive and Rescue team Aug. 11 at West Lake. It was one of three evenings of trainings.
Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
Semitruck driver killed in roll-over crash in Lenawee County
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI – An Addison man was killed Wednesday when the semitruck he was driving ran off the highway, rolled over and hit several trees in Lenawee County. Rescue crews were called at 3:35 p.m. Aug. 10, to the area of Southard Highway, south of Burton Road in Rome Township for a report of the single-vehicle injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
All three lanes on east bound I-94 closed due to accident
All three driving lanes on east bound I-94 after Oakland Drive 75 are now closed. The closure is due to a serious vehicle accident.
I-94 to close, $120 million in Jackson road work begins Friday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Friday night, drivers in Jackson may want to seek alternate routes around I-94. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close I-94 from the east US-127 interchange to M-106 (Cooper Street) to make way for bridge demolition and drainage work in the Jackson area. “This work...
Water tower on former Gelman Sciences site near Ann Arbor slated for demolition
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A water tower that has long marked the former Gelman Sciences, Inc. complex just outside Ann Arbor, the source of toxic pollution spreading for decades in local groundwater, is coming down. A demolition company specializing in the dismantling of water towers is seeking permits for the...
U.S. 127 crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI -- A two-car crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 127 in Jackson County sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash on the highway near Wetherby Road in southeastern Jackson County at about 10:36 a.m. Aug. 10.
Eaton County officials hope Crandell Park upgrades encourage more residents outdoors
Officials in Eaton County are hoping upgrades in Crandell Park will make the park more accessible to visitors, along with encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors. Crandell Park is the county’s newest recreation area and is fairly undeveloped. County officials are working on building a two and a...
4 things to know about possibly closing school buildings in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Over the next few years, Grand Rapids Public Schools may shutter some of its underutilized school buildings in an effort to right-size the district for a declining student population. GRPS enrollment has dropped nearly 30% over the last 14 years, following a statewide trend of...
Temps drop, tensions between parents and school board rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole takes a look at our rain chances for Thursday and Friday and if the air conditioners will get the weekend off. Plus it’s a tasty Thursday as a fast food chain introducing a sweet morning snack, and we have what’s...
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
