WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’
Click here to read the full article. House of Deréon days. This floral embroidered bustier and tulle full skirt are giving us Disney princess prom vibes. This was very appropriate for someone her age at the 2003 Golden Globes. One of the most known looks of Beyonce’s in the early days. In retrospect, it’s giving renaissance fair vibes — but she gets a pass because again this was very much on trend for the early Aughts, and we should keep in mind that at the time, hot pink trackpants were the hottest item.More from WWDESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsAna...
In Style
Dua Lipa's Sweetheart Bustier Is the Date-Night Inspiration We Need
Sometimes — well, honestly, most of the time — Dua Lipa's outfits aren't something that many people can recreate (unless they've got access to Blumarine's latest and greatest or a direct line to Donatella Versace, that is). But the superstar singer's latest Instagram photo dump offers up a few fashion tips that just about anyone can incorporate into their daily lives and it doesn't take an entire popstar-approved wardrobe.
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Is Bringing Back the '70s in a Funky Halter Top
The '70s called—and Dua Lipa answered. The "Sweetest Pie" singer recently made a sartorial callback to the groovy decade in an outfit she wore and posted to Instagram. Lipa stepped out in a funky House of Sunny satin halter top emblazoned with a swirling heart pattern in bright white, lime green, cobalt blue, and dark brown hues. She tucked the glossy top into a pair of frayed, high-waisted denim shorts from Re/Done, which she had cinched with a black belt.
Yung Miami Stuns In A Christian Dior Ensemble In Paris
Yung Miami is booked and busy these days. The City Girls star recently rocked the stage at Wireless Festival in London, and her buzzing podcast Caresha Please broke number 1 on the Apple Music charts this week due to her viral interview with Kevin Gates. Now, the rapper appears to...
Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
Harper's Bazaar
The Glorious Performance Art of Grace Jones and Issey Miyake
Every fanatic of the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week at the age of 84, has an icon who represents for them the work of this awesome genius. Hypebeasts might envision Robin Williams in a purple and blue cargo bomber from Miyake’s Fall 1996 collection as their ultimate grail. Ladies of the canyon may worship Joni Mitchell in her Miyake finery: the singer has admitted to owning “hundreds” of the designer’s pieces. And the general public knows Miyake through his relationship with Steve Jobs, whose plain black turtlenecks, made by the hundreds by Miyake, solidified the Apple co-founder’s public image as a normcore pragmatist who let his design work speak the loudest.
Dua Lipa Goes Wild in Snakeskin Bodysuit and Sleek Black Boots For Sziget Festival 2022
Dua Lipa played the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary in a reptilian look that certainly turned heads. The performance took place on Wednesday, which was on day one of the festival. The “Levitating” singer captured the crowd’s attention with an Alaia bodysuit. Other exciting performances at the festival included Justin Bieber, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Steve Aoki. For the Lip’s look, the body suit featured a scaly snake like pattern in grey with a high neckline and no sleeves. The bodysuit was layered over black fishnets that gave the ensemble a grungy twist that was a departure from Lipa’s rather feminine street...
wmagazine.com
Author Iman Hariri-Kia Dresses All of Her Characters Fabulously
“I read a lot of Teen Vogue when I was younger,” Iman Hariri-Kia says over Zoom, clad in a deep fuchsia blazer the same color as the cover of her debut novel, A Hundred Other Girls, which came out last week. Sitting at the dining table of her fifth-floor walk-up on New York City’s Lower East Side, she touches the gold nameplate necklace around her neck while speaking. “At the time, it was a lot more aspirational than relatable for me. It showed all these thin, white, upper-class women, who were not necessarily direct reflections of myself.”
Millie Bobby Brown Pairs a Classic LBD With Sky-High Pumps
It's been hailed as a must have for any capsule wardrobe, and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has yet again showcased the simple sophistication of the little black dress. Looking effortlessly chic as she attended the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge event in New York City on Aug. 10, she stepped out in a lace-trimmed Louis Vuitton minidress straight from the spring/summer 2022 runway.
Vogue
Designer Lauren Rodriguez Wore Vintage Vivienne Westwood To Marry Chase Hall On Their Street In New York
Lauren Rodriguez and Chase Hall met in the spring of 2014. She, the founder, creative director, and designer of Lorod, was hosting a party at the New York City home they now share. He, an artist whose paintings have been acquired by the Whitney and the Hammer Museum, among others, was attending with mutual friends. The two have been inseparable ever since.
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones’s Fringed Dress Is By A New Vogue Favourite
Marsh girl Kya, her character in the big-screen adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing, spends most of her time in worn dungarees, but Daisy Edgar-Jones’s real-world wardrobe is decidedly more glamorous. For an appearance on the red carpet at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the British star chose a fringed and floral dress by Conner Ives, the designer behind the upcycled T-shirt dresses team Vogue has been wearing all summer.
Sofia Carson Laces Into 6-Inch Valentino Heels & Midi Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’
Click here to read the full article. Sofia Carson made a stylish sartorial statement while appearing on “The Tonight Starring Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The actress stopped by the late-night talk show to promote her new Netflix film, “Purple Hearts.” She also serenaded the crowd with the movie’s soundtrack, “Come Back Home.” “Purple Hearts” follows an aspiring musician who marries a US Marine for health benefits. Despite coming from two different backgrounds and political beliefs, the young couple eventually realizes that there’s more than unites them than divides them. Carson hit the stage alongside “The Roots” in an ivory lace...
Heidi Klum Gets Edgy at ‘AGT’ in Mesh Corset, Leather Jacket, Biker Shorts and Buckled Booties
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum proved biker shorts can even be styled with edgy pieces. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived for the “America’s Got Talent” live show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. To the set, she wore a cropped black leather jacket over a mesh corset top. Her top featured buckles across the bodice and black leather details. She added black Dolce & Gabbana biker shorts to the outfit for an unexpected twist. Klum accessorized the chic look with black aviator sunglasses as well as a black D&G purse. Klum added a pair of black leather...
Katy Perry Shares Her Experience Buying Back Her Footwear Brand
Click here to read the full article. LAS VEGAS — For Katy Perry, life is too short to wear boring shoes. That is one of the reasons she started her self-named shoe collection five years ago with another company that went bankrupt last year. She subsequently took full control of her shoe brand and recently relaunched it.More from WWDInside the Louis Vuitton Party at Paris Couture WeekPhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformancesMet Gala 2019: Must-See Photos From the After Parties “A lot of my shoes actually have quite a sense of humor. If you were a person who...
