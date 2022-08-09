ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Marshawn Lynch, ex-NFL, booked on suspicion of DUI in Vegas

 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested Tuesday in Las Vegas on suspicion of driving impaired, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle that Lynch, 36, was driving at about 7:30 a.m., concluded that he was impaired and detained him, police said in a statement.

Lynch was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, the statement said.

Authorities did not disclose whether Lynch was tested for driving impaired and did not immediately respond to an email message seeking additional details.

It was unclear if Lynch had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jail records did not show one listed for him.

Lynch played 12 season the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and had 10,413 career rushing yards and 85 rushing touchdowns from 2007-19 with the Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills and the Oakland Raiders.

The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

