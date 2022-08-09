Read full article on original website
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
Rev. Richard Keaton Lives on in SENC ChurchesClaudia StackPender County, NC
WECT
Columbus County deputies searching for pair suspected of robbing convenience store
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for the identities of two people suspected of robbing a convenience store as seen in surveillance footage. Per the CCSO, deputies were called by an alarm on August 11 to Tiger Mart #5 on 7371...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads not guilty to 2021 fatal hit and run in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a hit and run that killed one woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, police responded to the Hawthorne Commons on the 4900 block of Tarheel Court where they discovered a vehicle had driven into an apartment.
Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child
Wilmington, N.C. — A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday. WECT reports Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397 to 536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Police make arrest in connection to stolen engine hoist in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an engine hoist from 701 Auto, LLC in Whiteville. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Whiteville business located at 7176 James B White Highway South on August 5th in reference to a larceny.
onscene.tv
Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington
08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
cbs17
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office sees increase in drug-related arrests
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office continuing to ramp up its efforts to eliminate drugs being sold in the county. It has been just over a year since the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Launched “Operation Take Back Columbus.”. Part of the initiative...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Police stress importance of using golf cart seatbelts after two rollovers Wednesday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Police in Oak Island say they had only responded to 11 low-speed vehicle incidents in the past 5 years through Wednesday, but that number quickly jumped to 13 in a matter of hours. Police responded to 2 rollovers involving golf carts within hours of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County charter school teacher resigns after alleged shooting threat
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A teacher at a charter school in Brunswick County has resigned after an alleged threat by a student. “It’s crazy, the situation, the situation is crazy” is how 6th and 7th Grade Science Teacher, Alexis Crelin describes the situation that unfolded at Classical Charter Schools of Southport on Friday.
NC woman nabbed on drug charges after car stopped by deputies
The woman was held on a $100,000 secured bond after marijuana and a trafficking amount of opiates were found in the car, deputies said.
WECT
Inmate in critical condition after being severely beaten at Columbus County jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was severely beaten at the Columbus County jail. Authorities say 33-year-old Joshua Johnson is in critical condition following the attack. WECT first got the tip Thursday night that an inmate had been brutally attacked by...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology in a Columbus County town will help crack down on crime
Chadbourn, NC (WWAY)– The Town of Chadbourn is jumping on board with the idea of license plate cameras after seeing the positive affect in Elizabethtown and in close by South Carolina counties. The idea behind the cameras is to be able to track vehicles that go in and out...
WECT
UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
WECT
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed and threatened to spread to a house. Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa,...
columbuscountynews.com
Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System
Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
Settlement reached in discrimination lawsuit filed by ex-North Myrtle Beach employee
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A settlement has been reached in a discrimination lawsuit filed against the city of North Myrtle Beach by a former employee, according to an order Monday in U.S. District Court in Florence. The terms of the settlement were not available. Carolina Garcia filed the lawsuit in April 2021, saying […]
Pickup truck driver’s death in North Myrtle Beach was of natural causes
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver died late Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The truck crash happened about 11:30 a.m. near North Myrtle Beach on Highway 57 near Mt. Zion Road, Master Trooper Brian Lee said. The 1999 Ford Ranger was […]
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
publicradioeast.org
$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington
North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
