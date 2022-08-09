ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man pleads not guilty to 2021 fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a hit and run that killed one woman pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. On Saturday, December 4, 2021, police responded to the Hawthorne Commons on the 4900 block of Tarheel Court where they discovered a vehicle had driven into an apartment.
WRAL News

Man sentenced to more than 30 years in prison after impregnating a child

Wilmington, N.C. — A man accused of impregnating a child was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison Wednesday. WECT reports Cory Scott Ross pleaded guilty in a New Hanover County courtroom to multiple charges, including statutory rape, statutory sex offense and taking indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 397 to 536 months in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Police make arrest in connection to stolen engine hoist in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing an engine hoist from 701 Auto, LLC in Whiteville. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the Whiteville business located at 7176 James B White Highway South on August 5th in reference to a larceny.
WHITEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
onscene.tv

Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington

08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Police#Rape Kit#Cold Case#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

UPDATE: 16-year-old located after missing person report

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Police Department released a missing person report for Johnny Ray Davis on Aug. 7. Davis has been reportedly located and is safe. Davis was last seen at his Stony Woods Lane residence at around 11:11 a.m., per report. He was seen wearing black or dark blue shorts, a white t-shirt and a grey hat with the word “reckless” written on it.
LELAND, NC
WECT

Leland Fire/Rescue responds to fire at Shamrock Drive that engulfed a shed

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a structure fire at Shamrock Drive in the afternoon of August 11, where responders found flames had enveloped a shed and threatened to spread to a house. Firefighters were able to contain and quickly put out the fire with assistance from Navassa,...
LELAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Chadbourn Police Approved for Flock System

Chadbourn Police have a new tool for finding stolen cars and suspect vehicles. Council approved an $85,600 contract with Flock Safety to install and maintain 12 license plate reader (LPR) cameras in the town. The cameras cost $40,000 per year, plus a $5,600 installation fee. Interim Chief Ken Elliot explained...
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Alabama man dies in New Hanover County head-on crash

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An Alabama man died in a head-on crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in New Hanover County. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Masonboro Loop Road near Trails End Road involving a Dodge Ram van and a Jeep Cherokee. The van was heading south and the Jeep was traveling north.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
publicradioeast.org

$18 million intermodal facility coming to Port of Wilmington

North Carolina will receive more than $60 million to support six projects across the state. The funding, from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, awarded $18 million dollars to the North Carolina Ports Authority for a new intermodal facility. According to a news release, the funding will be used to construct a state-of-the-art area for loading and discharging containers on and off the rail at the Port of Wilmington. NCDOT along with Elizabeth City, Wake Forest, and Winston-Salem also received funding for projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, and rail.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy