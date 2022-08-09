Week 1 of NFL preseason football is here and we get to start our 2022 DFS journey with a two-game slate. The first shot at DFS contains games between the Tennessee Titans heading to the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants heading north to face the New England Patriots. The most important advice you can receive during preseason slates is to lean towards the cash game lineups or even 50/50s and Double Ups. Trying to figure out a preseason slate to take down an entire GPP play in the regular season is hard enough, let alone in the preseason. So before we break down the best plays to run with for your lineups, we suggest betting a small amount of your payroll and sticking to cash lineups.

