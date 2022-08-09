Read full article on original website
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham
The NFL training camp fights continued on Tuesday. There have already been a number of brawls and brush-ups including a recent one at New York Giants training camp. But this time, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who got into it, per Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore. The fight originated as a result of brewing tension between […] The post Maxx Crosby leads charge in Raiders training camp fight against rookie Dylan Parham appeared first on ClutchPoints.
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Damian Harris' big season
A number of notable players missed the entire 2021 season, including Michael Thomas, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Travis Etienne. It could be difficult to make 2022 Fantasy football projections for players coming off year-long injuries since not everyone will pick up where they left off before getting hurt. Any of those players could be 2022 Fantasy football busts or 2022 Fantasy football sleepers. Last year, Cam Akers tore his Achilles but managed to return in Week 18 and the postseason. However, Akers averaged just 2.4 yards per carry and failed to score despite 83 touches over five games. Should you completely avoid injured returnees in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Steelers Add Another to Training Camp Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news on their injury report.
Shanahan upset with bizarre rules that ban famous 'Shanahat'
It's the end of an era, and Kyle Shanahan has a bone to pick with the NFL. Throughout his tenure as 49ers head coach, Shanahan often has been seen wearing a red hat with a small black 49ers logo on it, dubbed the famous "Shanahat" which took the world by storm in 2019.
The young Cowboys WR play keeps the team’s phone cold
When the Cowboys decided to place their primary focus on clearing up cap space at the beginning of free agency, it left them flexible in adding some different talent to their roster. When James Washington went down early in camp, it opened the door to the team using some cap space to add a veteran free agent. But similar to most years, the Cowboys seem reluctant to add a WR.
NFL odds: Offensive Player of the Year odds, best bets
Did you know that a quarterback has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player 14 of the past 15 seasons, but a QB was voted the Offensive Player of the Year only six times since 1996?. Make sense? It does when you consider the Offensive Player of the Year award...
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Running Backs
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
NFL Preseason Week 1 DFS Lineup Advice: Thursday (8/11)
Week 1 of NFL preseason football is here and we get to start our 2022 DFS journey with a two-game slate. The first shot at DFS contains games between the Tennessee Titans heading to the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Giants heading north to face the New England Patriots. The most important advice you can receive during preseason slates is to lean towards the cash game lineups or even 50/50s and Double Ups. Trying to figure out a preseason slate to take down an entire GPP play in the regular season is hard enough, let alone in the preseason. So before we break down the best plays to run with for your lineups, we suggest betting a small amount of your payroll and sticking to cash lineups.
AFC contender showing 'interest' in Reagor trade: report
Try as he might, Howie Roseman simply hasn't been able to unload Jalen Reagor. Roseman has made it abundantly clear to fellow front offices that Reagor is available, but no general manager has pulled the trigger on the disappointing 2020 first-round pick. That might change before the 2022 NFL regular...
NFL Preseason Week 1 Odds: Best Sports Betting Promos
The NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday night, with a brilliant game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants. No matter the quality of football on display, fans and sports bettors alike are excited for the return of NFL action. Check out the latest NFL preseason week 1 odds below and claim $1000's in free bets to kickstart your NFL betting this week.
Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner
SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Davis starting to wow Eagles’ coaches and teammates
In a practice last week, a bunch of Eagles defensive linemen couldn’t contain their excitement as they watched rookie Jordan Davis steamroll an offensive lineman in a 1-on-1 drill. “It’s hard to stop a big train when it’s moving,” Fletcher Cox said. The same could also...
NFL position battles to watch in joint practices: Dolphins cornerbacks vs. Bucs receivers gets things started
Every year, there comes a time in training camp where players grow tired of hitting their own teammates. The practice of teams coming together before a preseason game offers a chance to break up the monotony. Here are some of the training camp battles to watch during joint practices in August:
