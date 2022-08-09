Hernandez (hip) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with Double-A Portland on Wednesday. Hernandez kicked off a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs and played five innings in the field. An earlier rehab stint was paused after one outing, so the Red Sox will want to thoroughly evaluate the outfielder this time around. He hasn't played in the majors since June 7, which suggests the rehab stint could go into next week. The Red Sox will at least want to see him play nine innings and on back-to-back days.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO