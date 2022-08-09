Read full article on original website
Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
5 Possible Dennis Eckersley Replacements in the Boston Red Sox Broadcast Booth
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. With news of Dennis Eckersley's upcoming departure from the Red Sox broadcast booth, there is bound to be speculation about The Eck's successor(s). NESN currently has...
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
SI:AM | What’s Wrong With the Yankees?
They’re sliding while the Mets look unstoppable.
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Yardbarker
Report: Toronto Blue Jays to sign CF Jackie Bradley Jr.
Bradley Jr. was drafted by the Red Sox in the 1st round of the 2011 draft and joined the team two years later. He spent the first nine years of his career there between 2013 and 2020 appearing in 873 games. He slashed .239/.321/.412, but signed with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. He spent the season there, but was sent back to the Red Sox ahead of this season in the Hunter Renfroe trade.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Encounters trouble in sixth inning
Winckowski tossed 5.2 innings against Baltimore on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters in a no-decision. Winckowski navigated through five scoreless frames before the Orioles got to him in the sixth. Baltimore put up three runs in the inning, tying the score 3-3 to remove Winckowski from a chance at a third straight victory and ending his push for a quality start. The right-handed rookie nonetheless gave Boston a solid outing, and he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP over 15.2 innings across his past three starts.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Braves beat Red Sox in 11, extend losing streak to 3
By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The Atlanta Braves arrived at Fenway Park looking to put a disappointing series against the NL-East leading New York Mets as far in the rearview mirror as possible.Austin Riley did his part to start that process.Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Makes rehab appearance
Hernandez (hip) started in center field and went 1-for-2 with Double-A Portland on Wednesday. Hernandez kicked off a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs and played five innings in the field. An earlier rehab stint was paused after one outing, so the Red Sox will want to thoroughly evaluate the outfielder this time around. He hasn't played in the majors since June 7, which suggests the rehab stint could go into next week. The Red Sox will at least want to see him play nine innings and on back-to-back days.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's John Schreiber: Notches two-inning save
Schreiber earned the save over the Orioles on Thursday, allowing one hit while striking out two batters over two scoreless innings. Schreiber threw 17 of 25 pitches for strikes in the outing and allowed just one baserunner on an infield single with two outs in the ninth inning. The right-hander picked up his fourth save of the season and his first in over a month. With Tanner Houck (back) on the injured list, Schreiber and Garrett Whitlock figure to be Boston's primary ninth-inning options for the time being.
Ex-Red Sox fan favorite lands with rival team
It is not the worst-case scenario (read: the New York Yankees), but Boston Red Sox fans will probably still be disappointed to find out where a former team favorite is headed to. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Tuesday that ex-Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. has agreed to sign with the...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora shares update on Eric Hosmer's knee injury vs. Braves
The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox. Newly-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer went down with a left knee contusion during Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The injury occurred when he fouled a pitch off himself in the fourth inning. He was replaced at first base by Bobby Dalbec.
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale breaks wrist in bike crash
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash. The
Boston Red Sox Announcer Dennis Eckersley to Retire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Red Sox suffered another loss on Monday. But this one hurt more than the others. Beloved color analyst Dennis Eckersley announced that he is departing...
